2017年 03月 4日

Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week

2017年 3月 3日
Singer Rihanna poses during a photocall before the French fashion house Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
1 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
2 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
3 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
4 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Musician Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
5 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Actress Ruth Wilson. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
6 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
7 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Actress Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
8 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Model Kate Moss. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
9 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Vera Arrivabene. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
10 / 31
2017年 3月 3日
Actress Kathryn Newton. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
11 / 31
2017年 3月 3日
Actress Paula Beer. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
12 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Model Lottie Moss. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
13 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Actress Olivia Palermo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
14 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Viola Arrivabene. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
15 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Actress Clemence Poesy. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
16 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Actress Ana Girardot. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
17 / 31
2017年 3月 3日
Actress Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
18 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Model Erin O'Connor. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
19 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
20 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
21 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
22 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
23 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
24 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
25 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
26 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
27 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
28 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
29 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
30 / 31
2017年 3月 4日
A guest displays a handbag as she arrives to attend the French fashion house Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
31 / 31
