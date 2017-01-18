Clashes as Israel razes Bedouin village
Arab Israelis clash with Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev more
An Arab Israeli woman sits next to ruins from her dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Ummmore
A man injured during clashes with Israeli police is seen on the ground in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Imore
A car (L), which Israeli police said was used by an Arab Israeli to ram into a group of policemen, is seen at more
Arab Israelis clash with Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev more
Arab Israeli women sit next to ruins from their dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Amore
An Arab Israeli man clashes with Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southermore
Arab Israeli lawmaker from the Joint Arab List, Ayman Odeh, is seen after he was wounded during clashes in Ummmore
An Israeli border police holds his weapon as he patrols the area following clashes in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin more
Arab Israelis clash with Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev more
Arab Israeli women walk towards Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amimore
A car, which Israeli police said was used to ram into a group of policemen, is towed by Israeli police in Umm more
Arab Israeli women sit next to the ruins of their dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Ummmore
Israeli policemen leave the area following clashes with Arab Israelis in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Ismore
Israeli police are silhouetted as they stand guard during clashes with Arab Israelis in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouimore
A general view shows Israeli police and residents following clashes in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Isramore
Arab Israeli lawmaker from the Joint Arab List, Ayman Odeh (front row C), wounded during clashes, stands with more
Arab Israeli lawmaker from the Joint Arab List, Ahmed Tibi, (C) is seen during clashes between Arab Israelis amore
Mounted Israeli policemen are seen during clashes with Arab Israelis in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Isrmore
Arab Israelis clash with Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev more
次のスライドショー
Obama's major moments
Historic moments in Barack Obama's presidency.
Obama's friends and foes
The friends and foes of Barack Obama around the world during his time as president of the United States.
Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul
Iraqi special forces say they have ousted Islamic State insurgents from almost all of Mosul's eastern half.
Business at Trump Tower
Business leaders meet with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower to discuss the new administration's policies.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.