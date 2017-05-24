Clashes in Caracas
A demonstrator uses a home-made shield to block a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces dmore
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro more
A demonstrator plays the violin as others protect him while clashing with riot security forces during a rally more
Demonstrators use a home-made mortar while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Presidentmore
Demonstrators loot cleaning goods from a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venmore
Riot security forces take position while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduromore
Demonstrators destroy looted cleaning goods during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezumore
Demonstrators stand on a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2more
Riot security forces take position while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduromore
Demonstrators look on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduromore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venemore
Demonstrators stand on a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, more
A woman is helped by demonstrators during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 2more
Demonstrators use a giant sling shot while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Presidentmore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venemore
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlomore
Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuemore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venemore
Demonstrators stand over a truck while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24,more
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlomore
Demonstrators take cover behind a home-made shield with the word "freedom" on it while clashing with riot secumore
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlomore
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlomore
