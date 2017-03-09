エディション:
Closing in on Raqqa

U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2017年 3月 10日
U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners bymore

2017年 3月 9日
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Smore

2017年 3月 9日
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2017年 3月 9日
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2017年 3月 9日
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north ofmore

2017年 3月 9日
Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTEmore

2017年 3月 9日
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTEmore

2017年 3月 9日
A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2017年 2月 7日
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria.more

2017年 2月 5日
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2017年 2月 4日
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Smore

2017年 3月 9日
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2017年 2月 5日
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2017年 2月 7日
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. Rmore

2017年 3月 9日
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
