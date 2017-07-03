Closing in on Raqqa
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units run across a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomamore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units observes streets in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his rifle at Islamic State militants as he runs acrmore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units rest in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units take a break in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama.more
A girl, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa stands in front of a tent near villagmore
A man, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa holds a child in front of a tent near more
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units rest in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Sheen Ibrahim, Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units walks together with other YPG fighters in Ramore
Sheen Ibrahim, Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units sits inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran more
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State mmore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units gestures inside a house burned during clashes with Islamimore
Islamic State prisoners, who were pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dismore
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of an SDF fighter killed by Islamic State militants in more
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his weapon from a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tommore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State mmore
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, dumore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes wmore
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State mimore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State mimore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militantmore
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's almore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran more
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. Rmore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore
