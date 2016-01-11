エディション:
Coming of Age Day

Japanese women wearing kimonos take selfie pictures during their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. According to a government announcement, more than 1.2 million men and women who were born in 1995 marked the coming of age this year, a decrease of approximately 50,000 from last year. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
A Japanese woman wearing kimonos stands during her Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos look at their mobile phones after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos pose for pictures as they attend a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos apply make up before their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride on a train after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos walk before their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
A Japanese man wearing kimonos and holding a Japanese national flag rides on a panda-shaped vehicle after his Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos walk as they attend a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 Monday
