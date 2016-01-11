Japanese women wearing kimonos take selfie pictures during their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an more

Japanese women wearing kimonos take selfie pictures during their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. According to a government announcement, more than 1.2 million men and women who were born in 1995 marked the coming of age this year, a decrease of approximately 50,000 from last year. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

