エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 10日 01:20 JST

Coming of age in Japan

Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusemmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 14
Attendants hang around before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Attendants hang around before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Attendants hang around before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 14
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono makes a V sign while she checks her make-up during the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono makes a V sign while she checks her make-up during the Coming of Age Day celmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono makes a V sign while she checks her make-up during the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos pose for their memorial photo after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos pose for their memorial photo after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokymore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos pose for their memorial photo after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos smile after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos smile after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos smile after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride the train to attend the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride the train to attend the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride the train to attend the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 14
Attendants take their memorial photo before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Attendants take their memorial photo before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Homore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Attendants take their memorial photo before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 14
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono gets on a train after the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono gets on a train after the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono gets on a train after the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos arrive for their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos arrive for their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Japanese women wearing kimonos arrive for their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 14
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Best of CES

Best of CES

次のスライドショー

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

2017年 01月 7日
New Year's calligraphy contest

New Year's calligraphy contest

Participants write down their resolutions and hopes using a traditional horse-hair brush and ink made of charcoal at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo.

2017年 01月 6日
Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Tokyo's Tsukiji market holds the first tuna auction of the year, believed to bring good luck for the New Year.

2017年 01月 5日
105-year-old cyclist sets world record

105-year-old cyclist sets world record

Frenchman Robert Marchand makes cycling history by covering over 14 miles in one hour.

2017年 01月 5日

その他のスライドショー

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング