Coming of age in Japan
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusemmore
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTmore
Attendants hang around before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono makes a V sign while she checks her make-up during the Coming of Age Day celmore
Japanese women wearing kimonos pose for their memorial photo after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokymore
Japanese women wearing kimonos smile after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride the train to attend the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kimore
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Attendants take their memorial photo before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Homore
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTmore
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono gets on a train after the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kimore
Japanese women wearing kimonos arrive for their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kimore
