Commander-in-chief Trump
President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingamore
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives to tour the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump takes the stage in the flight hangar to deliver remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. more
U.S. Navy sailors listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. Rmore
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford with Commanding Officer U.S. Navy Captain Rick McCormack. more
U.S. Navy sailors listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives to tour the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump (C, in hat) tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Shipbuilding workers watch on a video screen as President Donald Trump concludes his remarks. REUTERS/Jonathanmore
President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
次のスライドショー
China's abandoned factories
A steel plant in Hangzhou is demolished as part of the Chinese government's war on air pollution.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Syria's al-Bab after Islamic State
Amid the ruins of al-Bab after Turkish-backed rebels captured the Syrian city from Islamic State militants.
Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj
Damir Sagolj has won Reuters photojournalist of the year for his 2016 work, which included documenting the deadly Philippine drug war and the North Korea...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.