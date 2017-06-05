エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 5日 10:36 JST

Concert for Manchester

Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Chris Martin of the Coldplay performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Chris Martin of the Coldplay performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Chris Martin of the Coldplay performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Music fans show off their banner as they arrive. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Music fans show off their banner as they arrive. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Music fans show off their banner as they arrive. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Katy Perry performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Katy Perry performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Katy Perry performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Volunteer fundraisers pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Volunteer fundraisers pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Volunteer fundraisers pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
An armed policeman is seen with music fans. REUTERS/Phil Noble

An armed policeman is seen with music fans. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
An armed policeman is seen with music fans. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Fans pose ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Fans pose ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Fans pose ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Katy Perry performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Katy Perry performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Katy Perry performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Robbie Williams performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Robbie Williams performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Robbie Williams performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
An armed policeman is seen with music fans. REUTERS/Phil Noble

An armed policeman is seen with music fans. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
An armed policeman is seen with music fans. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Ariana Grande performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Ariana Grande performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Ariana Grande performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
