Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees
Betsy DeVos chats with Senator Tim Scott before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation more
Senators Al Franken (R) and Michael Bennet listen to Betsy DeVos during the Senate Health, Education and Labormore
Representative Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander, arrives to testify before a Senate Energy and Naturalmore
Silent protesters in the audience hold up peace signs as retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifmore
Dr. Ben Carson gets a hug from his granddaughter Tesora as he takes his seat to testify before a Senate Bankinmore
Representative Mike Pompeo (R-KS) arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence hearing on his nomination ofmore
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Attomore
Dr. Ben Carson (R) and Senator Marco Rubio (L) shake hands after Rubio introduced Carson to testifify before amore
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, takes his seat to testify beformore
Senator Tim Kaine listens to testimony by Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police remove a protester at the confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, shakes hands with Marco Rubio amore
Jeff Sessions takes his seat prior to testifying before a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rex Tillerson testifies before a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Jeanne Shaheen points to photos during her questioning of Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (C) listens as Rex Tillerson (foreground) testifies durmore
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as his wife Elaine Chao testifies before a Senate Cmore
Demonstrators protest against Rex Tillerson outside the hearing room where Tillerson's confirmation hearing ismore
Retired General John Kelly testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confmore
Khizr Khan, the Pakistan-born father of a U.S. Army captain killed in the Iraq war, listens to testimony by Jemore
Jeff Sessions holds his granddaughter as he arrives to testify at a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqmore
Environmental activists rally against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state. REUTERS/Carlosmore
Members of the media work in the Russell Rotunda before the second day of testimony for Jeff Sessions' confirmmore
Committee chairman U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (L) welcomes retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattismore
Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on hmore
次のスライドショー
Who's at Davos?
The movers and shakers at the World Economic Forum.
Hideout of the Turkish nightclub attacker
The suspected gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day was caught in a police raid in a hideout in an outlying Istanbul suburb...
Horses purified by fire
In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, revelers ride their horses through the village of San Bartolome de Pinares in Spain to purify the animals with the...
The first black president's legacy on race
As the first black president, Barack Obama has faced unique challenges when wading into race relations issues, which remain a divisive subject in the nation.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.