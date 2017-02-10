Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics
An ice sculpture of the Olympic rings is illuminated during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue fomore
The mascot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Soohorang is seen during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, more
The Alpensia Resort Park, the venue for the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) and Main Press Centre (MPC) omore
A man takes a selfie in front of an ice sculpture of the mascots for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics durimore
The Olympic Plaza, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Gamesmore
An ice sculpture of the Olympic rings is seen during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the omore
The mascot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Bandabi rests during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival. REUTmore
The Olympic Plaza, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Gamesmore
The Olympic village is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Alpensia Sliding Centre is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Olympic village is seen in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People walk past the Olympic rings in Gangneung, South Korea February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
