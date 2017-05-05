Countdown to the French election
Torn and overlapping official posters of candidates for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen ofmore
Marine Le Pen French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, and Debout La France group more
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidenmore
Young people and demonstrators gather in front of the main entrance during the visit of Marine Le Pen and Debomore
Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with supporters during a campaign visit in Rodez, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Remore
Supporters show their selfies with Emmanuel Macron during a campaign visit in Rodez, France, May 5, 2017. REUTmore
Activists from the environmentalist group Greenpeace unfurl a giant banner on the Eiffel Tower in a call on Frmore
French CRS riot police officers control high school students during a demonstration before the second round ofmore
Marine Le Pen attends a "people's party" with supporters in Ennemain, northern France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Pamore
Emmanuel Macron looks at a music instrument during a visit at the Compagnons du Devoir house in Rodez, France,more
Emmanuel Macron speaks with supporters at the restaurant Bowling in Rodez, France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Regis more
Emmanuel Macron speaks with supporters in a bar during a campaign visit in Rodez, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERSmore
Supporters for Marine Le Pen attend a "people's party" in Ennemain, northern France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Pascmore
Emmanuel Macron listens to Benoit Chatillon (L), CEO of glass-making company VOA, during a visit to the VOA glmore
Marine Le Pen is protected by bodyguards as eggs are thrown by demonstrators during her arrival in Dol-de-Bretmore
