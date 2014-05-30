エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 05月 31日 01:25 JST

Coup in Thailand

A girl has her photo taken with soldiers at they take up position at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl has her photo taken with soldiers at they take up position at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup promore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A girl has her photo taken with soldiers at they take up position at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 30
A soldier holds his weapon and flowers received from members of a pro-army group that came to a barrack in central Bangkok, to show their support to the military, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A soldier holds his weapon and flowers received from members of a pro-army group that came to a barrack in cenmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A soldier holds his weapon and flowers received from members of a pro-army group that came to a barrack in central Bangkok, to show their support to the military, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
2 / 30
A boy jokes with soldiers at their position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A boy jokes with soldiers at their position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup pmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A boy jokes with soldiers at their position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 30
Soldiers help an elderly person while manning their positions at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers help an elderly person while manning their positions at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protestmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Soldiers help an elderly person while manning their positions at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 30
Soldiers take position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers take position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathermore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Soldiers take position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 30
Police officers march past a poster of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as roads are blocked around the Victory Monument where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Police officers march past a poster of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as roads are blocked around the Victmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Police officers march past a poster of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as roads are blocked around the Victory Monument where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 30
A protester against military rule scuffles with soldiers at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A protester against military rule scuffles with soldiers at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A protester against military rule scuffles with soldiers at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 30
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 27, 2014more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 30
A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in central Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Vicmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in central Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
9 / 30
People hold signs and sing during a gathering of a pro-military group at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People hold signs and sing during a gathering of a pro-military group at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok Maymore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
People hold signs and sing during a gathering of a pro-military group at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 30
A Thai soldier receives roses from a pro-army group outside the Army Club in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A Thai soldier receives roses from a pro-army group outside the Army Club in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Chamore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A Thai soldier receives roses from a pro-army group outside the Army Club in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
11 / 30
Former Thai Education Minister Chaturon Chaisang, who had been on the run after refusing to turn himself in to the military after being summoned, is surrounded by soldiers and reporters as he is being detained after giving a talk at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Former Thai Education Minister Chaturon Chaisang, who had been on the run after refusing to turn himself in tomore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Former Thai Education Minister Chaturon Chaisang, who had been on the run after refusing to turn himself in to the military after being summoned, is surrounded by soldiers and reporters as he is being detained after giving a talk at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 30
Protesters against military rule face soldiers at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Protesters against military rule face soldiers at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Protesters against military rule face soldiers at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 30
A protester against military rule holds a sign in front of soldiers deployed to the Victory monument where protesters are gathered, in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A protester against military rule holds a sign in front of soldiers deployed to the Victory monument where promore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A protester against military rule holds a sign in front of soldiers deployed to the Victory monument where protesters are gathered, in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 30
A protester against military rule is comforted by a fellow protester as they stand in front of policemen deployed to control the crowd at the Victory Monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A protester against military rule is comforted by a fellow protester as they stand in front of policemen deplomore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A protester against military rule is comforted by a fellow protester as they stand in front of policemen deployed to control the crowd at the Victory Monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 30
Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha is accompanied by his officers as he addresses reporters at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha is accompanied by his officers as he addresses reporters at the Royamore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha is accompanied by his officers as he addresses reporters at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
16 / 30
A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in central Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Vicmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in central Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 30
Reporters take pictures of a protester against military rule holding a sign at the Victory Monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reporters take pictures of a protester against military rule holding a sign at the Victory Monument in Bangkokmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Reporters take pictures of a protester against military rule holding a sign at the Victory Monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 30
Soldiers look through their shields as they face protesters against military rule in Bangkok May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers look through their shields as they face protesters against military rule in Bangkok May 25, 2014. REUmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Soldiers look through their shields as they face protesters against military rule in Bangkok May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 30
A policeman and soldiers help a woman who showed her support for the army to safety and away from protesters against military rule at Victory monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A policeman and soldiers help a woman who showed her support for the army to safety and away from protesters amore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A policeman and soldiers help a woman who showed her support for the army to safety and away from protesters against military rule at Victory monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 30
An injured protester is taken away by soldiers during a protest against military rule at Bangkok's shopping district May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An injured protester is taken away by soldiers during a protest against military rule at Bangkok's shopping dimore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
An injured protester is taken away by soldiers during a protest against military rule at Bangkok's shopping district May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 30
Thai soldiers patrol on a road near an army club during a military coup in Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai soldiers patrol on a road near an army club during a military coup in Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athitmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Thai soldiers patrol on a road near an army club during a military coup in Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 30
People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) leader Suthep Thaugsuban waves to media as he leaves the criminal court in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) leader Suthep Thaugsuban waves to media as he leaves the criminal more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) leader Suthep Thaugsuban waves to media as he leaves the criminal court in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
23 / 30
Thai soldiers take position in front of a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as their unit dismantles an anti-government encampment in central Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thai soldiers take position in front of a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as their unit dismantlmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Thai soldiers take position in front of a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as their unit dismantles an anti-government encampment in central Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 30
A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkomore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
25 / 30
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the cmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
26 / 30
Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok Maymore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
27 / 30
A Thai soldier takes cover during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Thai soldier takes cover during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A Thai soldier takes cover during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
28 / 30
Media microphones are placed next to a television broadcasting an address by Thailand's army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Media microphones are placed next to a television broadcasting an address by Thailand's army chief General Pramore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Media microphones are placed next to a television broadcasting an address by Thailand's army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
29 / 30
Soldiers block the access to the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions during a coup in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers block the access to the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Soldiers block the access to the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions during a coup in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
D-Day: The sixth of June

D-Day: The sixth of June

次のスライドショー

D-Day: The sixth of June

D-Day: The sixth of June

Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.

2014年 05月 31日
Displaced in South Sudan

Displaced in South Sudan

More than a million people have fled their homes amid months of conflict.

2014年 05月 30日
Egypt votes

Egypt votes

Egypt's former army chief is expected to become the country's next president.

2014年 05月 29日
Jerusalem Day

Jerusalem Day

Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 war.

2014年 05月 29日

その他のスライドショー

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング