Coup in Thailand
A girl has her photo taken with soldiers at they take up position at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup promore
A soldier holds his weapon and flowers received from members of a pro-army group that came to a barrack in cenmore
A boy jokes with soldiers at their position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup pmore
Soldiers help an elderly person while manning their positions at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protestmore
Soldiers take position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathermore
Police officers march past a poster of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as roads are blocked around the Victmore
A protester against military rule scuffles with soldiers at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/more
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 27, 2014more
A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Vicmore
People hold signs and sing during a gathering of a pro-military group at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok Maymore
A Thai soldier receives roses from a pro-army group outside the Army Club in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Chamore
Former Thai Education Minister Chaturon Chaisang, who had been on the run after refusing to turn himself in tomore
Protesters against military rule face soldiers at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir more
A protester against military rule holds a sign in front of soldiers deployed to the Victory monument where promore
A protester against military rule is comforted by a fellow protester as they stand in front of policemen deplomore
Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha is accompanied by his officers as he addresses reporters at the Royamore
A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Vicmore
Reporters take pictures of a protester against military rule holding a sign at the Victory Monument in Bangkokmore
Soldiers look through their shields as they face protesters against military rule in Bangkok May 25, 2014. REUmore
A policeman and soldiers help a woman who showed her support for the army to safety and away from protesters amore
An injured protester is taken away by soldiers during a protest against military rule at Bangkok's shopping dimore
Thai soldiers patrol on a road near an army club during a military coup in Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athitmore
People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) leader Suthep Thaugsuban waves to media as he leaves the criminal more
Thai soldiers take position in front of a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as their unit dismantlmore
A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkomore
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the cmore
Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok Maymore
A Thai soldier takes cover during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all more
Media microphones are placed next to a television broadcasting an address by Thailand's army chief General Pramore
Soldiers block the access to the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions more
次のスライドショー
D-Day: The sixth of June
Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.
Displaced in South Sudan
More than a million people have fled their homes amid months of conflict.
Egypt votes
Egypt's former army chief is expected to become the country's next president.
Jerusalem Day
Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 war.
その他のスライドショー
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.