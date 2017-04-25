Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea imore
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandremore
A crab coming from the surrounding forests reacts to the camera on its way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron,more
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandremore
A giant crab monument is seen over a sign at the entrance of Playa Larga, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A tourist steps near a crab about to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests climb a food hut on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cumore
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cubmore
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandremore
A tourist takes a photograph of a crab coming from the surrounding forests to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron,more
A crab that came from the surrounding forests spawns in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghmore
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests react to a passing car as they cross a highway on their way to spawnmore
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandremore
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cubmore
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests climb a food hut on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cumore
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cubmore
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cubmore
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Vultures eat smashed crabs on a highway in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
次のスライドショー
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.