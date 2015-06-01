エディション:
Critics' Choice Television Awards

Actress Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for "Best Actress - Drama" for her role on the FOX series "Empire" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Actress Taraji P. Henson celebrates after winning the Best Drama Actress award during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Actors Olivier Martinez and Bill Paxton react as they present the "Best Actress Movie or Limited Series" award at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Actress Charlize Theron presents The Critics' Choice Louis XIII award at the 5th Annnual Critics' ChoiceTelevision Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Actress Sarah Paulson arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Bob Odenkirk accepts the award for "Best Actor - Drama" for his role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" from presenters Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Actor Seth MacFarlane accepts The Critics' Choice Louis XIII award at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
TV personality Cat Deeley poses backstage with her award for Best Reality Series Host for the FOX show "So You Can Think You Can Dance" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Queen Latifah mingles in the audience during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Producer Mike Judge (C) and the cast of the HBO series "Silicon Valley" accept the award for Best Comedy Series during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Host James Corden tosses aside the microphone cover after T.J. Miller accepted the "Best Supporting Actor - Comedy" award for his role on the HBO series "Silicon Valley" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Producer Joe Weisberg and the cast of "The Americans" accept the award for Best Drama Series for the FX series "The Americans" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses backstage with his award for Best Actor - Comedy for his role on the Showtime series "Transparent" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Actors Josh Holloway and Angie Harmon share a laugh as they present the "Best Actress Comedy" award at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
T.J. Miller accepts the "Best Supporting Actor - Comedy" award for his role on the HBO series "Silicon Valley" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Joe Weisberg and the cast of the FX series "The Americans" pose backstage with their award for Best Drama Series during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Actor Bradley Whitford poses backstage with his award for Best Guest Performer - Comedy for his appearance on the Showtime series "Transparent" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Actors Johnny Galecki and Tracee Ellis Ross present the "Best Limited Series Award" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal mingles in the audience during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Producer Mike Judge (C) and the cast of "Silicon Valley" pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy Series during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Director Lisa Cholodenko poses backstage with her award for Best Limited Series for the HBO mini series "Oliver Kitteridge" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Actor James Corden presents the award for "Best Supporting Actress - Comedy" to actress Allison Janney for her role in the CBS sitcom "Mom" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Actor Jonathan Banks poses backstage with his award for Best Supporting Actor - Drama for his role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Actor Sam Elliott poses backstage with his award for Best Guest Performer - Drama for his appearance on the FX Network series "Justified" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Actress Taraji P. Henson (L) and TV personality Cat Deeley pose backstage during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Actor Bob Odenkirk poses backstage with his award for Best Actor - Drama for his role in the AMC series "Better Call Saul" during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 6月 1日
Actress Jessica Lange presents the Best Drama Series award during the 5th Annual Critics' ChoicTelevision Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
Actors Sarah Paulson and Ben MacKenzie present the award for Best Supporting Actor - Comedy during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

2015年 6月 1日
