Critics' Choice Television Awards
Actress Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for "Best Actress - Drama" for her role on the FOX series "Empire" more
Actress Taraji P. Henson celebrates after winning the Best Drama Actress award during the 5th Annual Critics' more
Actors Olivier Martinez and Bill Paxton react as they present the "Best Actress Movie or Limited Series" awardmore
Actress Charlize Theron presents The Critics' Choice Louis XIII award at the 5th Annnual Critics' ChoiceTelevimore
Actress Sarah Paulson arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bob Odenkirk accepts the award for "Best Actor - Drama" for his role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" frommore
Actor Seth MacFarlane accepts The Critics' Choice Louis XIII award at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Televisimore
TV personality Cat Deeley poses backstage with her award for Best Reality Series Host for the FOX show "So Youmore
Queen Latifah mingles in the audience during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Kevork more
Producer Mike Judge (C) and the cast of the HBO series "Silicon Valley" accept the award for Best Comedy Seriemore
Host James Corden tosses aside the microphone cover after T.J. Miller accepted the "Best Supporting Actor - Comore
Producer Joe Weisberg and the cast of "The Americans" accept the award for Best Drama Series for the FX seriesmore
Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses backstage with his award for Best Actor - Comedy for his role on the Showtime seriemore
Actors Josh Holloway and Angie Harmon share a laugh as they present the "Best Actress Comedy" award at the 5thmore
T.J. Miller accepts the "Best Supporting Actor - Comedy" award for his role on the HBO series "Silicon Valley"more
Joe Weisberg and the cast of the FX series "The Americans" pose backstage with their award for Best Drama Serimore
Actor Bradley Whitford poses backstage with his award for Best Guest Performer - Comedy for his appearance on more
Actors Johnny Galecki and Tracee Ellis Ross present the "Best Limited Series Award" at the 5th Annnual Criticsmore
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal mingles in the audience during the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. Rmore
Producer Mike Judge (C) and the cast of "Silicon Valley" pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy Seriemore
Director Lisa Cholodenko poses backstage with her award for Best Limited Series for the HBO mini series "Olivemore
Actor James Corden presents the award for "Best Supporting Actress - Comedy" to actress Allison Janney for hermore
Actor Jonathan Banks poses backstage with his award for Best Supporting Actor - Drama for his role on the AMC more
Actor Sam Elliott poses backstage with his award for Best Guest Performer - Drama for his appearance on the FXmore
Actress Taraji P. Henson (L) and TV personality Cat Deeley pose backstage during the 5th Annual Critics' Choicmore
Actor Bob Odenkirk poses backstage with his award for Best Actor - Drama for his role in the AMC series "Bettemore
Actress Jessica Lange presents the Best Drama Series award during the 5th Annual Critics' ChoicTelevision Awarmore
Actors Sarah Paulson and Ben MacKenzie present the award for Best Supporting Actor - Comedy during the 5th Annmore
