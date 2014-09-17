エディション:
Crunch time for Scottish decision

'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 18日
Graffiti supporting the "Yes" campaign is painted on a road in North Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 18日
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond holds a package of shortbread as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 18日
A young "Yes" supporter smiles as he supports Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 18日
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 18日
A 'Yes' sign is seen on Arthur's Seat above the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 18日
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 18日
A vandalized road sign displays campaign graffiti in the town of Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 18日
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond kisses a supporter as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. TREUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 18日
Scottish Saltire flags fly from fence posts near Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 18日
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 18日
A woman waves a Scottish Saltire at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 18日
A 'No' campaigner hands out leaflets to commuters as they arrive at Edinburgh's Haymarket station, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 18日
Rangers fans display No Thanks posters during the Rangers versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle soccer match in Glasgow, Scotland, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 18日
A young girl with a Scottish Saltire painted on her face waits outside a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 18日
A "Yes" campaign sticker is affixed to a road sign on South Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 18日
Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, a model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 18日
A 'Yes' campaigner stands outside a campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 18日
A 'Yes' supporter with a tattoo of Scotland on his back holds a Saltire flag at a rally outside the BBC in Glasgow, Scotland September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 18日
A 'No' campaigner wears a banner on her back as she talks to people on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 18日
Volunteers inflate balloons at a 'Yes' campaign headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 18日
Cup cakes are displayed in the window of Cuckoo's bakery in Edinburgh, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 18日
Rachel Holmes (L), a volunteer for the 'Yes' campaign, chats with residents as she canvases residents in central Edinburgh, Scotland September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 18日
Campaigners wave Scottish Saltires at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 18日
'No' supporters hold banners after a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 18日
