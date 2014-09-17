Crunch time for Scottish decision
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackmore
Graffiti supporting the "Yes" campaign is painted on a road in North Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 17, more
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond holds a package of shortbread as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, more
A young "Yes" supporter smiles as he supports Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond as he campaigns through Lmore
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackmore
A 'Yes' sign is seen on Arthur's Seat above the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 17, 2014more
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackmore
A vandalized road sign displays campaign graffiti in the town of Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 201more
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond kisses a supporter as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 1more
Scottish Saltire flags fly from fence posts near Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathamore
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, more
A woman waves a Scottish Saltire at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dymore
A 'No' campaigner hands out leaflets to commuters as they arrive at Edinburgh's Haymarket station, in Scotlandmore
Rangers fans display No Thanks posters during the Rangers versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle soccer match in more
A young girl with a Scottish Saltire painted on her face waits outside a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotmore
A "Yes" campaign sticker is affixed to a road sign on South Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 16, 2014. REUmore
Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, a model presents a creation from thmore
A 'Yes' campaigner stands outside a campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Marmore
A 'Yes' supporter with a tattoo of Scotland on his back holds a Saltire flag at a rally outside the BBC in Glamore
A 'No' campaigner wears a banner on her back as she talks to people on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland Septemmore
Volunteers inflate balloons at a 'Yes' campaign headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014. REUTEmore
Cup cakes are displayed in the window of Cuckoo's bakery in Edinburgh, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERmore
Rachel Holmes (L), a volunteer for the 'Yes' campaign, chats with residents as she canvases residents in centrmore
Campaigners wave Scottish Saltires at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/more
'No' supporters hold banners after a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylamore
