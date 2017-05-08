Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
Trans Baptist reverend Allyson Robinson from the U.S. (L), trans pastors Cindy Bourgeois from Canada (2nd L) amore
People embrace each other during a mass in a church in Matanzas. Friday was the first time a trans pastor heldmore
Rainbow flags decorated the chapel, while the pastors, who had flown in from Brazil, Canada and the United Stamore
"Tonight has been a night of celebration of equality between all people, marking a new era for Cuba," said Alemore
"God's love is radically inclusive," said Salvador. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Niurca Perez (L), 52, who uses the artistic name Jean Carlos, chats backstage before performing at a trans parmore
Trans Andy Cuadrado, 21, stands at the door of a chapel after a mass in Matanzas. The conference took place ahmore
A trans performer who goes by the artistic name Irina Cata, 37, prepares at the backstage of a theatre before more
An artist who goes by the artistic name Maya Queen, 30, performs during a trans party at a theatre in Matanzasmore
Alexya Salvador, a Brazilian trans pastor, smokes a cigarette before a mass in Matanzas. In one panel at the cmore
