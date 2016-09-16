エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 09月 17日 00:06 JST

Cuba online

A man uses the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana, Cuba, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A man uses the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana, Cuba, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / 2016年 9月 6日 Tuesday
A man uses the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana, Cuba, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
1 / 20
Gabriela Monteiro, 16, (R) and Gisele Rodriguez, 15, use the internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Gabriela Monteiro, 16, (R) and Gisele Rodriguez, 15, use the internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba, September more

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
Gabriela Monteiro, 16, (R) and Gisele Rodriguez, 15, use the internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 20
People sit and stand near a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People sit and stand near a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2016年 3月 18日 Friday
People sit and stand near a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 20
A boy holds a portable video player as he walks with his mother in Havana September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A boy holds a portable video player as he walks with his mother in Havana September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Gmore

Reuters / 2015年 9月 19日 Saturday
A boy holds a portable video player as he walks with his mother in Havana September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 20
U.S. medical student Yasemin Lawson, 35, from Washington, uses the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. medical student Yasemin Lawson, 35, from Washington, uses the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, Septmore

Reuters / 2015年 9月 23日 Wednesday
U.S. medical student Yasemin Lawson, 35, from Washington, uses the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 20
Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home in downtown Havana February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 Wednesday
Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home in downtown Havana February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 20
Youths use the internet via their mobile devices, with the aid of wi-fi from a nearby hotel, in Holguin, Cuba September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Youths use the internet via their mobile devices, with the aid of wi-fi from a nearby hotel, in Holguin, Cuba more

Reuters / 2015年 9月 21日 Monday
Youths use the internet via their mobile devices, with the aid of wi-fi from a nearby hotel, in Holguin, Cuba September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 20
Self-employed pedicab driver Danilo Guerra, 25, uses his mobile phone as he waits for clients in downtown Havana April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Self-employed pedicab driver Danilo Guerra, 25, uses his mobile phone as he waits for clients in downtown Havamore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 14日 Thursday
Self-employed pedicab driver Danilo Guerra, 25, uses his mobile phone as he waits for clients in downtown Havana April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 20
Informatics technician Yurkel Medina, 36, studies about new technologies at the mobile phone repair shop where he works in downtown Havana, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Informatics technician Yurkel Medina, 36, studies about new technologies at the mobile phone repair shop wheremore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 Wednesday
Informatics technician Yurkel Medina, 36, studies about new technologies at the mobile phone repair shop where he works in downtown Havana, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 20
Cubans use the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cubans use the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / 2015年 7月 3日 Friday
Cubans use the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
10 / 20
Girls use the internet to communicate at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Girls use the internet to communicate at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Menemore

Reuters / 2015年 9月 23日 Wednesday
Girls use the internet to communicate at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 20
People sit near a Wi-Fi hotspot in a square at Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People sit near a Wi-Fi hotspot in a square at Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2016年 3月 20日 Sunday
People sit near a Wi-Fi hotspot in a square at Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 20
An Internet user surfs the net at a branch of the state-run telecommunications company, ETECSA, in Havana June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An Internet user surfs the net at a branch of the state-run telecommunications company, ETECSA, in Havana Junemore

Reuters / 2013年 6月 5日 Wednesday
An Internet user surfs the net at a branch of the state-run telecommunications company, ETECSA, in Havana June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
Young people use the internet via the free wifi at the studio of Cuban artist Alexis Leyva "Kcho" in Havana March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Young people use the internet via the free wifi at the studio of Cuban artist Alexis Leyva "Kcho" in Havana Mamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 Wednesday
Young people use the internet via the free wifi at the studio of Cuban artist Alexis Leyva "Kcho" in Havana March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
14 / 20
Young people use the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Young people use the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2015年 9月 23日 Wednesday
Young people use the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 20
Artist Dariel Llerandis, 31, speaks to his wife who is in Miami using the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. EUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Artist Dariel Llerandis, 31, speaks to his wife who is in Miami using the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havanmore

Reuters / 2015年 9月 23日 Wednesday
Artist Dariel Llerandis, 31, speaks to his wife who is in Miami using the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. EUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 20
A man surfs the internet using a wireless connection in the lobby of a hotel in Havana January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A man surfs the internet using a wireless connection in the lobby of a hotel in Havana January 23, 2013. REUTmore

Reuters / 2013年 1月 24日 Thursday
A man surfs the internet using a wireless connection in the lobby of a hotel in Havana January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
17 / 20
A Cuban migrant (L) holds a phone rented by a resident as other Cubans wait for their turn at the local internet cafe in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala November 25, 2015. Thousands of Cubans remain stuck on the Costa Rican side of the border with Nicaragua after Managua refused at a regional summit on Tuesday to open its doors to a wave of migrants heading for the United States. According to the local migration office in Puerto Obaldia, more than 700 Cubans are waiting to leave as others continue to arrive in groups of 30 to 50 to continue their journey north from Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant (L) holds a phone rented by a resident as other Cubans wait for their turn at the local internmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 26日 Thursday
A Cuban migrant (L) holds a phone rented by a resident as other Cubans wait for their turn at the local internet cafe in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala November 25, 2015. Thousands of Cubans remain stuck on the Costa Rican side of the border with Nicaragua after Managua refused at a regional summit on Tuesday to open its doors to a wave of migrants heading for the United States. According to the local migration office in Puerto Obaldia, more than 700 Cubans are waiting to leave as others continue to arrive in groups of 30 to 50 to continue their journey north from Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
18 / 20
An autistic child attends a computer class at the Dora Alonso School in Havana April 29, 2013. The Dora Alonso School is a school specializing in treating children who suffer from autism spectrum disorders. The building housing the school was a military facility before the 1959 Cuban Revolution, and was inaugurated as a school for children with special needs ten years ago by Cuba's former President Fidel Castro. Picture taken April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY EDUCATION)

An autistic child attends a computer class at the Dora Alonso School in Havana April 29, 2013. The Dora Alonsomore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 16日 Tuesday
An autistic child attends a computer class at the Dora Alonso School in Havana April 29, 2013. The Dora Alonso School is a school specializing in treating children who suffer from autism spectrum disorders. The building housing the school was a military facility before the 1959 Cuban Revolution, and was inaugurated as a school for children with special needs ten years ago by Cuba's former President Fidel Castro. Picture taken April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY EDUCATION)
Close
19 / 20
Informatics student William Campos, 18, sits on a rock as he uses the internet with his mobile phone in Havana, September 18, 2015. The United States on Friday issued regulations easing restrictions on American companies seeking to do business in Cuba and opening up travel in the latest action to weaken the U.S. trade embargo amid warming relations with the Communist country. The rules, which take effect on Monday, Sept. 21, target travel, telecommunications, Internet-based services, business operations and banking, and allow U.S. companies to establish a presence in Cuba. They also eliminate limits on the amount of money people can send back to the Caribbean nation. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Informatics student William Campos, 18, sits on a rock as he uses the internet with his mobile phone in Havanamore

Reuters / 2015年 9月 19日 Saturday
Informatics student William Campos, 18, sits on a rock as he uses the internet with his mobile phone in Havana, September 18, 2015. The United States on Friday issued regulations easing restrictions on American companies seeking to do business in Cuba and opening up travel in the latest action to weaken the U.S. trade embargo amid warming relations with the Communist country. The rules, which take effect on Monday, Sept. 21, target travel, telecommunications, Internet-based services, business operations and banking, and allow U.S. companies to establish a presence in Cuba. They also eliminate limits on the amount of money people can send back to the Caribbean nation. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Hillary back on the trail

Hillary back on the trail

次のスライドショー

Hillary back on the trail

Hillary back on the trail

Hillary Clinton resumed her campaign after being diagnosed with pneumonia and falling ill at a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.

2016年 09月 16日
Trump and Clinton flying high

Trump and Clinton flying high

Life-sized, three dimensional hobby 'planes' in the shape of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump take to the skies above Carlsbad,...

2016年 09月 16日
Typhoon Meranti strikes

Typhoon Meranti strikes

Typhoon Meranti slammed into Taiwan and southeastern China with strong winds and rain, in what has been described as the strongest storm of the year globally.

2016年 09月 15日
Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Myanmar leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and democracy icon, Aung San Suu Kyi, visits Washington.

2016年 09月 15日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング