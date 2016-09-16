Cuba online
A man uses the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana, Cuba, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Gabriela Monteiro, 16, (R) and Gisele Rodriguez, 15, use the internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba, September more
People sit and stand near a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A boy holds a portable video player as he walks with his mother in Havana September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Gmore
U.S. medical student Yasemin Lawson, 35, from Washington, uses the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, Septmore
Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home more
Youths use the internet via their mobile devices, with the aid of wi-fi from a nearby hotel, in Holguin, Cuba more
Self-employed pedicab driver Danilo Guerra, 25, uses his mobile phone as he waits for clients in downtown Havamore
Informatics technician Yurkel Medina, 36, studies about new technologies at the mobile phone repair shop wheremore
Cubans use the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Girls use the internet to communicate at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Menemore
People sit near a Wi-Fi hotspot in a square at Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An Internet user surfs the net at a branch of the state-run telecommunications company, ETECSA, in Havana Junemore
Young people use the internet via the free wifi at the studio of Cuban artist Alexis Leyva "Kcho" in Havana Mamore
Young people use the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Artist Dariel Llerandis, 31, speaks to his wife who is in Miami using the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havanmore
A man surfs the internet using a wireless connection in the lobby of a hotel in Havana January 23, 2013. REUTmore
A Cuban migrant (L) holds a phone rented by a resident as other Cubans wait for their turn at the local internmore
An autistic child attends a computer class at the Dora Alonso School in Havana April 29, 2013. The Dora Alonsomore
Informatics student William Campos, 18, sits on a rock as he uses the internet with his mobile phone in Havanamore
