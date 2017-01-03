エディション:
Cuba puts on show of strength

A replica of the Granma yacht passes by during a march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the Granma, which brought the Castro brothers, Ernesto "Che" Guevara and others from Mexico to Cuba to start the revolution in 1959, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
A replica of the Granma yacht passes by during a march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the Granma, which brought the Castro brothers, Ernesto "Che" Guevara and others from Mexico to Cuba to start the revolution in 1959, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool
People march with a banner that reads "We are all Fidel". Cuba paraded troops and hundreds of thousands of citizens through its emblematic Revolution Square on Monday in a traditional show of nationalist fighting spirit in the face of steep economic and diplomatic challenges. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
People march with a banner that reads "We are all Fidel". Cuba paraded troops and hundreds of thousands of citizens through its emblematic Revolution Square on Monday in a traditional show of nationalist fighting spirit in the face of steep economic and diplomatic challenges. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. Troops wielding automatic rifles marched in lock step behind a replica of the Granma on Monday, followed by a sea of banner- and flag-waving Cubans, many bussed in and organized through their workplaces and neighborhoods. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. Troops wielding automatic rifles marched in lock step behind a replica of the Granma on Monday, followed by a sea of banner- and flag-waving Cubans, many bussed in and organized through their workplaces and neighborhoods. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Soldiers shoot gun salutes before the parade. "This is an important message of unity and strength," said Rene Lazo, 66, who, like most, got up well before the crack of dawn to participate in the parade. "This is going to be a difficult year but we will keep working hard to bring our people forwards." REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Soldiers shoot gun salutes before the parade. "This is an important message of unity and strength," said Rene Lazo, 66, who, like most, got up well before the crack of dawn to participate in the parade. "This is going to be a difficult year but we will keep working hard to bring our people forwards." REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool
Cuba's President Raul Castro waves together with Vice President Jose Ramon Machado Ventura (L), General Guillermo Garcia (3rdR) and Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes (2ndR) as they watch the march. Communist-ruled Cuba fell into an economic recession in the second half of last year, its first since the collapse of the Soviet Union a quarter century ago, as its strategic ally Venezuela floundered. Meanwhile its historic detente with the United States came under threat with the election of Donald Trump as President. Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said he would unravel attempts to normalize relations unless he gets a "better deal." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Cuba's President Raul Castro waves together with Vice President Jose Ramon Machado Ventura (L), General Guillermo Garcia (3rdR) and Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes (2ndR) as they watch the march. Communist-ruled Cuba fell into an economic recession in the second half of last year, its first since the collapse of the Soviet Union a quarter century ago, as its strategic ally Venezuela floundered. Meanwhile its historic detente with the United States came under threat with the election of Donald Trump as President. Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said he would unravel attempts to normalize relations unless he gets a "better deal." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An image of Fidel Castro with the Granma yacht hangs from the National Library during the march (not pictured). All this is taking place as Cuba is also coming to terms with the loss of its revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro. While "El Comandante" had handed the presidency over to his younger brother Raul in 2008, he remained a key figurehead. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
An image of Fidel Castro with the Granma yacht hangs from the National Library during the march (not pictured). All this is taking place as Cuba is also coming to terms with the loss of its revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro. While "El Comandante" had handed the presidency over to his younger brother Raul in 2008, he remained a key figurehead. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A replica of the Granma yacht passes by during the march. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
A replica of the Granma yacht passes by during the march. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool
People march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
People march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People prepare to march. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
People prepare to march. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool
An image of Cuba's President Raul Castro is seen on a screen before the march. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
An image of Cuba's President Raul Castro is seen on a screen before the march. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A replica of the Granma yacht passes by. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
A replica of the Granma yacht passes by. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Soldiers march to mark the armed forces day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Soldiers march to mark the armed forces day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
