エディション:
日本
写真 | 2015年 08月 27日 03:20 JST

Cuba's Millennials

Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 30
Singers Raciel Lopez, 30 (center, L), and Maria Despaigne (center, R), perform during a rehearsal of the band "Carlon y La Novena" in downtown Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Singers Raciel Lopez, 30 (center, L), and Maria Despaigne (center, R), perform during a rehearsal of the band more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Singers Raciel Lopez, 30 (center, L), and Maria Despaigne (center, R), perform during a rehearsal of the band "Carlon y La Novena" in downtown Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 30
Raul Ecosegui (R), who studied to be a mechanic but now works as a carpark attendant at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, exercises next to Hansel Pupo, 24, who studied to be a veterinarian but decided to be a construction worker, in Havana, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Raul Ecosegui (R), who studied to be a mechanic but now works as a carpark attendant at the U.S. Embassy in Hamore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Raul Ecosegui (R), who studied to be a mechanic but now works as a carpark attendant at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, exercises next to Hansel Pupo, 24, who studied to be a veterinarian but decided to be a construction worker, in Havana, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 30
Youths dance during the 9th International Festival Danzon at a community center in Madruga, Cuba, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Youths dance during the 9th International Festival Danzon at a community center in Madruga, Cuba, June 27, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Youths dance during the 9th International Festival Danzon at a community center in Madruga, Cuba, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 30
Youths play in a park in Havana, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Youths play in a park in Havana, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Youths play in a park in Havana, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 30
Jose Cisneros, 24, who recently graduated from university where he studied Economics and is looking for a job, has his hair cut by Enrique David, 26, in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Jose Cisneros, 24, who recently graduated from university where he studied Economics and is looking for a job,more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Jose Cisneros, 24, who recently graduated from university where he studied Economics and is looking for a job, has his hair cut by Enrique David, 26, in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 30
Dancers for TV shows, (L-R) Yasel Rodriguez, 26, Yudisvani Rabi, 32 and Maykel Puentes, 30, dance during a contemporary dance training session as part of "Proyecto Divino" ("Devine Project" in Spanish), in downtown Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dancers for TV shows, (L-R) Yasel Rodriguez, 26, Yudisvani Rabi, 32 and Maykel Puentes, 30, dance during a conmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Dancers for TV shows, (L-R) Yasel Rodriguez, 26, Yudisvani Rabi, 32 and Maykel Puentes, 30, dance during a contemporary dance training session as part of "Proyecto Divino" ("Devine Project" in Spanish), in downtown Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 30
Gioerqui Hernandez, 21, who has a degree in gastronomy, rolls tobacco at the H. Upmann factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Gioerqui Hernandez, 21, who has a degree in gastronomy, rolls tobacco at the H. Upmann factory in Havana, Febrmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Gioerqui Hernandez, 21, who has a degree in gastronomy, rolls tobacco at the H. Upmann factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 30
Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical student from Germany in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical stmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical student from Germany in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 30
Youngsters exercise in an avenue in Havana, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Youngsters exercise in an avenue in Havana, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Youngsters exercise in an avenue in Havana, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 30
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015.

Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater compmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015.
Close
11 / 30
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, performs during the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, performs during the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, performs during the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 30
Housekeeper Elizabeth Verdesia, 29, speaks on the phone before giving birth at the Ana Betancourt de Mora Hospital in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Housekeeper Elizabeth Verdesia, 29, speaks on the phone before giving birth at the Ana Betancourt de Mora Hospmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Housekeeper Elizabeth Verdesia, 29, speaks on the phone before giving birth at the Ana Betancourt de Mora Hospital in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 30
U.S. singer Ramsey Aburdene, 26, (L), sings hip-hop with tattoo shop owner Felipe Suni, 23, in Havana, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. singer Ramsey Aburdene, 26, (L), sings hip-hop with tattoo shop owner Felipe Suni, 23, in Havana, March 1more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
U.S. singer Ramsey Aburdene, 26, (L), sings hip-hop with tattoo shop owner Felipe Suni, 23, in Havana, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 30
Cowboy Arturo Padilla, 25, (C), who has a degree in gastronomy, takes part in a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cowboy Arturo Padilla, 25, (C), who has a degree in gastronomy, takes part in a rodeo competition at the Intermore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Cowboy Arturo Padilla, 25, (C), who has a degree in gastronomy, takes part in a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 30
Student Michael Figueredo, 17, sits with his dog "Whiskey" in Havana, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Student Michael Figueredo, 17, sits with his dog "Whiskey" in Havana, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghimore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Student Michael Figueredo, 17, sits with his dog "Whiskey" in Havana, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 30
Mechanic Antonio Sanchez, 22, works at his family's fish shop in Havana, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mechanic Antonio Sanchez, 22, works at his family's fish shop in Havana, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Mechanic Antonio Sanchez, 22, works at his family's fish shop in Havana, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
17 / 30
Asbel Siles, 27, who decided not to attend university, talks to relatives (not pictured) after work at his family's tobacco plantation in San Luis at Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Asbel Siles, 27, who decided not to attend university, talks to relatives (not pictured) after work at his fammore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Asbel Siles, 27, who decided not to attend university, talks to relatives (not pictured) after work at his family's tobacco plantation in San Luis at Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 30
Malena Olivera, 14, takes her horse after performing at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Malena Olivera, 14, takes her horse after performing at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, Marchmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Malena Olivera, 14, takes her horse after performing at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 30
Street seller David Garcia (C), 20, plays with a soccer ball with his friends Luis Enrique (R), 20, who is attending military service, and Yaciel Concepcion, 21, who is a physics teacher, in downtown Havana, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Street seller David Garcia (C), 20, plays with a soccer ball with his friends Luis Enrique (R), 20, who is attmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Street seller David Garcia (C), 20, plays with a soccer ball with his friends Luis Enrique (R), 20, who is attending military service, and Yaciel Concepcion, 21, who is a physics teacher, in downtown Havana, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
20 / 30
Street seller Osmiel Rodriguez, 33, sits during a break in a gym in downtown Havana, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Street seller Osmiel Rodriguez, 33, sits during a break in a gym in downtown Havana, February 12, 2015. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Street seller Osmiel Rodriguez, 33, sits during a break in a gym in downtown Havana, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
21 / 30
Ifrain Garcia, 23, has his hair cut at home by his friend Joel Drecker, 32, a gardener, in downtown Havana, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Ifrain Garcia, 23, has his hair cut at home by his friend Joel Drecker, 32, a gardener, in downtown Havana, Apmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Ifrain Garcia, 23, has his hair cut at home by his friend Joel Drecker, 32, a gardener, in downtown Havana, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
22 / 30
Students Carlos Yalindo, 17, and Elena Martinez, 15, watch a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Students Carlos Yalindo, 17, and Elena Martinez, 15, watch a rodeo competition at the International Livestock more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Students Carlos Yalindo, 17, and Elena Martinez, 15, watch a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
23 / 30
Jorge Fajardo, 24, welds a fence in a small factory in downtown Havana, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Jorge Fajardo, 24, welds a fence in a small factory in downtown Havana, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Menemore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Jorge Fajardo, 24, welds a fence in a small factory in downtown Havana, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
24 / 30
Indira Estrada, 26, who works in informatics, kisses her boyfriend, engineer Raiko Bonet, 27, at Megano beach in Havana, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Indira Estrada, 26, who works in informatics, kisses her boyfriend, engineer Raiko Bonet, 27, at Megano beach more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Indira Estrada, 26, who works in informatics, kisses her boyfriend, engineer Raiko Bonet, 27, at Megano beach in Havana, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
25 / 30
Students of the National School of Music, (R-L) Ernesto Robles, 18, Juan Carlos Poveda, and Antonio Gonzalez, 19, practice with their instruments before a performance during a public demonstration in support of Venezuela's government in Havana, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Students of the National School of Music, (R-L) Ernesto Robles, 18, Juan Carlos Poveda, and Antonio Gonzalez, more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Students of the National School of Music, (R-L) Ernesto Robles, 18, Juan Carlos Poveda, and Antonio Gonzalez, 19, practice with their instruments before a performance during a public demonstration in support of Venezuela's government in Havana, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
26 / 30
English teacher and social communications student Claudia Mas, 24, (L), and her brother Humberto Gomez, a journalism student, 24, listen to music with their cell phones in a park in Havana, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

English teacher and social communications student Claudia Mas, 24, (L), and her brother Humberto Gomez, a jourmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
English teacher and social communications student Claudia Mas, 24, (L), and her brother Humberto Gomez, a journalism student, 24, listen to music with their cell phones in a park in Havana, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
27 / 30
Alexander Aguilar, 29, who has a bachelor degree in education, works as carpenter in downtown Havana, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Alexander Aguilar, 29, who has a bachelor degree in education, works as carpenter in downtown Havana, Februarymore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Alexander Aguilar, 29, who has a bachelor degree in education, works as carpenter in downtown Havana, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
28 / 30
Mariachi Diana Sanchez, 23, talks to members of her band during a presentation at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mariachi Diana Sanchez, 23, talks to members of her band during a presentation at the International Livestock more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Mariachi Diana Sanchez, 23, talks to members of her band during a presentation at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
29 / 30
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, smokes a cigarette during a break in the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, smokes a cigarette during a break in the recording of a musical video clip in Hmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, smokes a cigarette during a break in the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Being Biden

Being Biden

次のスライドショー

Being Biden

Being Biden

As Vice President Joe Biden considers jumping into the 2016 White House race, a look back at his career in politics.

2015年 08月 26日
Fleeing Venezuela

Fleeing Venezuela

People cross the Tachira river border as Venezuela steps up deportation of Colombians in what it says is an effort to crack down on paramilitary gangs.

2015年 08月 26日
Western wildfires rage

Western wildfires rage

Crews battle a flurry of deadly wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and California.

2015年 08月 26日
Garbage overflows in Beirut

Garbage overflows in Beirut

Protests over trash collection spill over into street violence and calls for the Lebanese government to resign.

2015年 08月 25日

その他のスライドショー

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング