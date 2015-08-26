Cuba's Millennials
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, more
Singers Raciel Lopez, 30 (center, L), and Maria Despaigne (center, R), perform during a rehearsal of the band more
Raul Ecosegui (R), who studied to be a mechanic but now works as a carpark attendant at the U.S. Embassy in Hamore
Youths dance during the 9th International Festival Danzon at a community center in Madruga, Cuba, June 27, 201more
Youths play in a park in Havana, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jose Cisneros, 24, who recently graduated from university where he studied Economics and is looking for a job,more
Dancers for TV shows, (L-R) Yasel Rodriguez, 26, Yudisvani Rabi, 32 and Maykel Puentes, 30, dance during a conmore
Gioerqui Hernandez, 21, who has a degree in gastronomy, rolls tobacco at the H. Upmann factory in Havana, Febrmore
Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical stmore
Youngsters exercise in an avenue in Havana, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater compmore
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, performs during the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015more
Housekeeper Elizabeth Verdesia, 29, speaks on the phone before giving birth at the Ana Betancourt de Mora Hospmore
U.S. singer Ramsey Aburdene, 26, (L), sings hip-hop with tattoo shop owner Felipe Suni, 23, in Havana, March 1more
Cowboy Arturo Padilla, 25, (C), who has a degree in gastronomy, takes part in a rodeo competition at the Intermore
Student Michael Figueredo, 17, sits with his dog "Whiskey" in Havana, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghimore
Mechanic Antonio Sanchez, 22, works at his family's fish shop in Havana, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre more
Asbel Siles, 27, who decided not to attend university, talks to relatives (not pictured) after work at his fammore
Malena Olivera, 14, takes her horse after performing at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, Marchmore
Street seller David Garcia (C), 20, plays with a soccer ball with his friends Luis Enrique (R), 20, who is attmore
Street seller Osmiel Rodriguez, 33, sits during a break in a gym in downtown Havana, February 12, 2015. REUTERmore
Ifrain Garcia, 23, has his hair cut at home by his friend Joel Drecker, 32, a gardener, in downtown Havana, Apmore
Students Carlos Yalindo, 17, and Elena Martinez, 15, watch a rodeo competition at the International Livestock more
Jorge Fajardo, 24, welds a fence in a small factory in downtown Havana, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Menemore
Indira Estrada, 26, who works in informatics, kisses her boyfriend, engineer Raiko Bonet, 27, at Megano beach more
Students of the National School of Music, (R-L) Ernesto Robles, 18, Juan Carlos Poveda, and Antonio Gonzalez, more
English teacher and social communications student Claudia Mas, 24, (L), and her brother Humberto Gomez, a jourmore
Alexander Aguilar, 29, who has a bachelor degree in education, works as carpenter in downtown Havana, Februarymore
Mariachi Diana Sanchez, 23, talks to members of her band during a presentation at the International Livestock more
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, smokes a cigarette during a break in the recording of a musical video clip in Hmore
