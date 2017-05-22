Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bmore
Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson performs during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circumore
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Brmore
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey performs during a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailmore
Head clown Davis Vassallo poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. anmore
Head clown Davis Vassallo performs during a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey cirmore
Gymnast Tatiana Tchalabaev poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. amore
Gymnast Tatiana Tchalabaev performs during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nmore
Members of the King Charles Troupe, (L-R) Evan Wiley, Ramel Robinson, and Kaseem Alamudeen pose for a portraitmore
Members of the King Charles Troupe perform during a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bamore
Animal trainers Hans and Mary Klose pose with their animals for a portrait before taking part in the last weekmore
Animal trainers Hans and Mary Klose perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey cirmore
Acrobat Paulo dos Santos poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. andmore
Acrobat Paulo dos Santos performs during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nasmore
Skater Ashley Vargas poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barmore
Cast members perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum more
Gymnast Tatiana Tchalabaev performs during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nmore
A child in the audience watches a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nasmore
Acrobats perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Umore
An acrobat performs during a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Cmore
Acrobats perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Umore
A gymnast performs during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum inmore
Acrobats perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Umore
Trapeze artists Ammed Tuniziani (R) and Rigoberto Olivares pose for a portrait before taking part in the last more
Conductor Wages Argott poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Bmore
Cast members perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum more
People pose for pictures in front of a trailer after watching a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. andmore
Clown Bello Nock watches a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Colmore
Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson stands with members of his family after the last show of the Ringling Bros. amore
Head clown Davis Vassallo waves while holding his daughter, Adriana, after the last show of the Ringling Bros.more
Performers embrace after the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in more
Former employees embrace in front of a trailer before watching the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum more
Performers embrace after the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in more
Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson closes the show with acrobat Paulo dos Santos (L) and head clown Davis Vassalmore
