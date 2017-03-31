Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
A bull shark that was found in a puddle near the town of Ayr, located south of Townsville, following flooding more
Local resident Lennon Bartlett guides his rowboat through a submerged McDonalds restaurant after floodwaters emore
A local resident uses a support device to walk through floodwaters in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore
Damaged trees and buildings can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off thmore
A local resident watches as floodwaters enter the main street of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore.more
Local residents wade through floodwaters near their homes in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Ausmore
Damaged buildings can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off the east coamore
Local residents walk past a damaged car as floodwaters enter the main street of the northern New South Wales tmore
A local resident watches as floodwaters enter the main street of northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAPmore
A tractor sits in a flooded sugar cane field after Cyclone Debbie passed through the area near the northern Aumore
A local arrives to collect drinking water from an Australian Army tanker after Cyclone Debbie caused damage tomore
People are rescued from a flooded causeway near the town of Tabragalba, located south of Brisbane, following fmore
Cars sit submerged after heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie hit the Gold Coast suburb of Robina in Queemore
Local resident Lennon Bartlett paddles a rowboat through floodwaters in the northern New South Wales town of Lmore
Local resident Helen Muller stands in a part of her home that was damaged by Cyclone Debbie in the town of Promore
Locals run through floodwaters after heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie in the the Gold Coast suburb ofmore
Damaged and flooded areas can be seen from an Australian Army helicopter after Cyclone Debbie passed through tmore
Local resident Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to a relative's boat after it smashed against the bank aftmore
Strong wind and rain from Cyclone Debbie is seen affecting trees at Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A plane that was flipped by strong winds from Cyclone Debbie is seen at the airport in the town of Bowen. AAP/more
People walk past damaged shops after Cyclone Debbie hit Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A local resident walks past a yacht that was washed ashore in Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Dave Mcinnerney inspects the damage to his motel after Cyclone Debbie at Shute Harbour in the township of Airlmore
Damaged trees, buildings and boats can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, locatedmore
A local resident wades into flood waters blocking the road between the townships of Airlie Beach and Proserpinmore
A tree lies on the ground near a motel after falling during strong winds from Cyclone Debbie at Airlie Beach. more
A boat is seen smashed against the bank at Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Police and Special Emergency Services (SES) advise a resident to evacuate in preparation for the arrival of Cymore
Residents fill sandbags in preparation for the arrival of Cyclone Debbie in Bowen. AAP/Sarah Motherwell/via REmore
A sign can be seen painted on the fence of a home regarding the arrival of Cyclone Debbie in Bowen. AAP/Sarah more
次のスライドショー
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.