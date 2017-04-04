Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Farmland and buildings can be seen surrounded by floodwaters near the northern New South Wales town of Lismoremore

Farmland and buildings can be seen surrounded by floodwaters near the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, April 1, 2017 after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.

Close