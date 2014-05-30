D-Day: The sixth of June
American soldiers landing on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/File
General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the order of the Day, "Full victory-nothing else" to paratroopers in Englanmore
Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944more
Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services in Weymouthmore
American troops on board a landing craft the night before D-Day. REUTERS/File
Survivors of a landing craft sunk by enemy fire are helped ashore on Utah Beach. REUTERS/File
U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beacmore
A landing craft battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the Umore
Crossed rifles lay in the sand as a comrade's tribute to a dead American soldier. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Hanmore
American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuationmore
U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on more
A monument to a fallen comrade left on a shell-blasted Normandy shore. REUTERS/File
A view of Omaha Beach shortly after the beach was secured. REUTERS/File
German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were more
U.S. Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junctmore
A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beachesmore
Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen in Jumore
A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the more
U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landingsmore
The body of a dead German soldier lies in the main square of Place Du Marche after the town was taken by U.S. more
A U.S. Army jeep from the 35th Infantry Division, which came ashore following the D-Day landings, makes its wamore
German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in more
