エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 05月 31日 00:25 JST

D-Day: The sixth of June

American soldiers landing on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/File

American soldiers landing on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
American soldiers landing on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/File
Close
1 / 22
General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the order of the Day, "Full victory-nothing else" to paratroopers in England just before they board their airplanes to participate in the first assault of the invasion. REUTERS/File

General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the order of the Day, "Full victory-nothing else" to paratroopers in Englanmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the order of the Day, "Full victory-nothing else" to paratroopers in England just before they board their airplanes to participate in the first assault of the invasion. REUTERS/File
Close
2 / 22
Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 22
Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services in Weymouth, England for members of the first assault troops of the D-Day landing. REUTERS/Handout

Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services in Weymouthmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services in Weymouth, England for members of the first assault troops of the D-Day landing. REUTERS/Handout
Close
4 / 22
American troops on board a landing craft the night before D-Day. REUTERS/File

American troops on board a landing craft the night before D-Day. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
American troops on board a landing craft the night before D-Day. REUTERS/File
Close
5 / 22
Survivors of a landing craft sunk by enemy fire are helped ashore on Utah Beach. REUTERS/File

Survivors of a landing craft sunk by enemy fire are helped ashore on Utah Beach. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Survivors of a landing craft sunk by enemy fire are helped ashore on Utah Beach. REUTERS/File
Close
6 / 22
U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beach after coming ashore in front of a concrete wall near La Madeleine, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Army Signal Corps Collection/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beacmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beach after coming ashore in front of a concrete wall near La Madeleine, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Army Signal Corps Collection/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 22
A landing craft battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the U.S.S. Samuel Chase. She sank shortly after this photograph was taken. REUTERS/File

A landing craft battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the Umore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A landing craft battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the U.S.S. Samuel Chase. She sank shortly after this photograph was taken. REUTERS/File
Close
8 / 22
Crossed rifles lay in the sand as a comrade's tribute to a dead American soldier. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

Crossed rifles lay in the sand as a comrade's tribute to a dead American soldier. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Hanmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Crossed rifles lay in the sand as a comrade's tribute to a dead American soldier. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
Close
9 / 22
American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuation. REUTERS/File

American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuationmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuation. REUTERS/File
Close
10 / 22
U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 22
A monument to a fallen comrade left on a shell-blasted Normandy shore. REUTERS/File

A monument to a fallen comrade left on a shell-blasted Normandy shore. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A monument to a fallen comrade left on a shell-blasted Normandy shore. REUTERS/File
Close
12 / 22
A view of Omaha Beach shortly after the beach was secured. REUTERS/File

A view of Omaha Beach shortly after the beach was secured. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A view of Omaha Beach shortly after the beach was secured. REUTERS/File
Close
13 / 22
German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 22
U.S. Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junction of Rue Holgate and RN13 in Carentan, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junctmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
U.S. Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junction of Rue Holgate and RN13 in Carentan, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 22
A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 8, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beachesmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 8, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
16 / 22
Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen in July 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen in Jumore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen in July 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
Close
17 / 22
A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the D-Day landings operation in Valognes, France June 24, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the D-Day landings operation in Valognes, France June 24, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
18 / 22
U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landings near Colleville sur Mer, France, June 18, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landingsmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landings near Colleville sur Mer, France, June 18, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
19 / 22
The body of a dead German soldier lies in the main square of Place Du Marche after the town was taken by U.S. troops who landed at nearby Omaha Beach in Trevieres, France, June 15, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

The body of a dead German soldier lies in the main square of Place Du Marche after the town was taken by U.S. more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
The body of a dead German soldier lies in the main square of Place Du Marche after the town was taken by U.S. troops who landed at nearby Omaha Beach in Trevieres, France, June 15, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
20 / 22
A U.S. Army jeep from the 35th Infantry Division, which came ashore following the D-Day landings, makes its way into the destroyed Normandy town of St-Lo, France July 29, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. Army jeep from the 35th Infantry Division, which came ashore following the D-Day landings, makes its wamore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
A U.S. Army jeep from the 35th Infantry Division, which came ashore following the D-Day landings, makes its way into the destroyed Normandy town of St-Lo, France July 29, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
21 / 22
German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 21, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in more

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 21, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
22 / 22
もう一度見る
次を見る
Displaced in South Sudan

Displaced in South Sudan

次のスライドショー

Displaced in South Sudan

Displaced in South Sudan

More than a million people have fled their homes amid months of conflict.

2014年 05月 30日
Egypt votes

Egypt votes

Egypt's former army chief is expected to become the country's next president.

2014年 05月 29日
Jerusalem Day

Jerusalem Day

Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 war.

2014年 05月 29日
Coup protests in Thailand

Coup protests in Thailand

Protesters confront troops and police as they demonstrate against the coup in Bangkok.

2014年 05月 29日

その他のスライドショー

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング