Dakar Rally 2017
Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot with his copilot Daniel Elena on the 11th stage of the Dakar Rallymore
Vincent Crosbie of Botswana rides his KTM on the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally from San Juan to Rio Cuarto, Armore
Stephan Schott of Germany drives his Mini with his copilot Paulo Fiuza on the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally frmore
Sam Sunderland of Britain rides his KTM on the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally from San Juan to Rio Cuarto, Argmore
Alberto Rodrigo Gutierrez of Bolivia drives his Toyota with his copilot Joan Rubi during the eighth stage of tmore
Joan Barreda of Spain rides his Honda during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally from Chilecito to San Juan, Argmore
Siarhei Viazovich of Belarus drives his Maz with copilot Pavel Haranin and mechanic Andrei Zhyhulin during themore
Adrien Metge of France rides his Sherco TVS during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally from Chilecito to San Juamore
Peugeot's driver Stephane Peterhansel and his co-driver Jean Paul Cottret of France in action during the eightmore
A road covered in mud after a landslide caused by a storm in the village of Volcan, Argentina during the eightmore
Peugeot's driver Stephane Peterhansel and his co-driver Jean Paul Cottret of France in action during the eightmore
Toyota's driver Erik Van Loon and co-driver Wouter Rosegaar of Netherlands in action during the eighth stage omore
Locals cross the river as Facundo Ardusso of Argentina drives his Renault with his copilot Gerardo Scicolone dmore
Martin Prokop of Czech Republic and his co-driver Ilka Minor of Austria in their Ford during the eighth stage more
Boris Garafulic of Chile drives his Mini with his copilot Felipe Palmeiro during the seventh stage of the Dakamore
Cyril Despres of France drives his Peugeot with his copilot David Costera during the seventh stage of the Dakamore
Kees Koolen of Netherlands races his Barren Racer quad during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro more
Matthias Walkner of Austria rides his KTM during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally from Uyuni, Bolivia to Samore
Sam Sunderland of Britain rides his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivmore
Juan Salvatierra of Bolivia rides his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bomore
Stephane Peterhansel of France drives his Peugeot with his copilot Jean Paul Ottret during the fifth stage ofmore
Pablo Rodriguez of Argentina races his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bomore
Adrien Van Beveren of France falls from his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Umore
Mikko Hirvonen of Finland drives his Mini with his copilot Michel Perin during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rmore
Pierre Renet of France rides his Husqvarna during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally from San Salvador de Jujmore
Matthias Walkner of Austria riding his KTM during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally from San Salvador de Jujmore
Sheikh Al Qassimi of United Arab Emirates drives his Peugeot with his copilot Pascal Maimon during the third smore
Bruno da Costa of France rides his Yamaha during the third stage of the Dakar Rally from San Miguel de Tucumanmore
Daniel Mazzuco of Argentina rides his Can-Am during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguaymore
Adrien Metge of France pushes his Sherco during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to more
Children observe as Akira Miura of Japan drives his Toyota with his copilot Laurent Lichtleuchter during the fmore
Adrien Van Beveren of France rides his Yamaha during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguamore
Xavier Pons and co-pilot Ruben Garcia drive their RANGER FORD drive their Peugeot during the first stage of thmore
Martin Prokop of Czech Republic drives his Ford with his copilot Ilka Minor during the first stage of the Dakamore
Milan Engel of Czech Republic pushes his KTM during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguaymore
People watch as Stephan Schott of Germany drives his Mini with his copilot Paulo Fiuza during the first stage more
Giniel de Villiers of South Africa drives his Toyota with his copilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz during the first stagmore
次のスライドショー
War in Mosul's neighborhoods
Iraqi forces push out Islamic State block by block in eastern Mosul, engaging in clashes as they pass residents' doorsteps.
U.S. military in eastern Europe since Crimea conflict
The U.S. military issued its largest reinforcement of Europe in decades as troops arrived in Poland under a planned NATO operation to beef up its eastern...
Lights out in Gaza
On the darkened streets of Beit Lahiya after a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip.
Joe Biden's time as vice president
Looking back at Joe Biden over his eight years as vice president of the United States.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.