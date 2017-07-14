エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 15日 01:50 JST

Dancing under water

Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete at the FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete at the FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete at the FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
1 / 25
Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
2 / 25
Evangelina Papazoglou and Evangelina Platanioti of Greece compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Evangelina Papazoglou and Evangelina Platanioti of Greece compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
Evangelina Papazoglou and Evangelina Platanioti of Greece compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
3 / 25
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 25
Karem Ramirez Achach and Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Karem Ramirez Achach and Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
Karem Ramirez Achach and Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
5 / 25
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
6 / 25
Szofi Kiss of Hungary competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Szofi Kiss of Hungary competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Szofi Kiss of Hungary competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
7 / 25
Hristina Damyanova and Daniela Bozadzhieva of Bulgaria compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Hristina Damyanova and Daniela Bozadzhieva of Bulgaria compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Hristina Damyanova and Daniela Bozadzhieva of Bulgaria compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
8 / 25
Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
9 / 25
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
10 / 25
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
11 / 25
Szofi Kiss and Dora Anett Schwarcz of Hungary compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Szofi Kiss and Dora Anett Schwarcz of Hungary compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Szofi Kiss and Dora Anett Schwarcz of Hungary compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
12 / 25
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Yukiko Inui of Japan competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
13 / 25
Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 25
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
15 / 25
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
16 / 25
Yon Hae Min of North Korea competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Yon Hae Min of North Korea competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Yon Hae Min of North Korea competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
17 / 25
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
18 / 25
Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
19 / 25
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
20 / 25
Anna Voloshyna of Ukraine competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Anna Voloshyna of Ukraine competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Anna Voloshyna of Ukraine competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
21 / 25
Ona Carbonell of Spain competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Ona Carbonell of Spain competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Ona Carbonell of Spain competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
22 / 25
Camila Maria Arregui of Argentina competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Camila Maria Arregui of Argentina competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Camila Maria Arregui of Argentina competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
23 / 25
Carysney Garcia of Cuba competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Carysney Garcia of Cuba competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Carysney Garcia of Cuba competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
24 / 25
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

次のスライドショー

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

1:25am JST
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly...

2017年 07月 13日
Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than...

2017年 07月 13日
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and...

2017年 07月 13日

その他のスライドショー

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling estates.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング