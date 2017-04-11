エディション:
Dancing with the Irish

A dancer performs before a judging panel during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
1 / 20
A dancer after having fake tan applied to her legs waits for it to dry before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
2 / 20
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
3 / 20
A dancer performs onstage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
4 / 20
A dancer has make up applied to her eyes backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
5 / 20
Solo dancers queue up to perform on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
6 / 20
Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
7 / 20
Dancers look on backstage as a performing group have their photo taken before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
8 / 20
Dancers warm up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
9 / 20
A dancer warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
10 / 20
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
11 / 20
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
12 / 20
A dancer performs on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
13 / 20
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
14 / 20
A competitor performs on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
15 / 20
A dance group have a team meeting before performing on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
16 / 20
Competitors leave the stage in the under 13's category after competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
17 / 20
A competitor warms up before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
18 / 20
Emelie Wong aged 11 of the Turley Duggan dance school from Birmingham gets ready before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
19 / 20
A coach advises her pupil during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 4月 12日
20 / 20
