Dawn on Inauguration Day
People gather on the National Mall before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Dmore
The sun rises over the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be swomore
Security personnel walk on the roof of then White House near Pennsylvania Avenue before Inauguration Day for Umore
President-elect Donald Trump supporters gather as the sun begins to rise over the U.S. Capitol on the Nationalmore
Georgetown University students Charlotte McCary (L) of West Hartford, Connecticut, and Charlotte Cooley of Wesmore
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol dome several hours before Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office amore
A supporter of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump photographs the U.S. Capitol as the sun rises on the Nationalmore
Two women wait as the sun rises on the National Mall before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn imore
The presidential seal is seen in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue before the Inauguration Day pmore
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump gather in the foreground of the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall bmore
次のスライドショー
Scenes from inaugurations past
From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Barack Obama in 2013 a look at historical inaugurations of the president of the United States.
Trump's ascent to the presidency
Donald Trump's campaign began with a ride down the Trump Tower escalator and culminated in an historic election victory as the 45th president.
Inmates butchered during Brazil prison riot
Twenty-seven inmates were killed after a Brazilian prison riot broke out, adding to chaos in a penitentiary system in which some 140 inmates have died in gang...
Mr. Trump goes to Washington
The President-elect arrives in the capital on the eve of his inauguration.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.