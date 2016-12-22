エディション:
2016年 12月 22日

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2016年 12月 22日
Firefighters and rescue personnel stand near a destroyed house. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 21日
An investigator stands amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 22日
Juan Carlos Alcala holds a photograph of his son Juan Antonio, who is being searched for after an explosion at a fireworks market, outside the Forensic Medical Service. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

2016年 12月 22日
An aerial view shows the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2016年 12月 22日
A handler and his dog walk amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 22日
Police officers stand near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 21日
Relatives react while standing outside a hospital where victims of the explosion are being treated in Zumpango. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2016年 12月 22日
People walk past a car covered in dust after an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 22日
A soldier walks past a cordoned off area near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2016年 12月 21日
Relatives wait outside a hospital where victims of an explosion are being treated. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2016年 12月 22日
A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 21日
A woman walks amidst the remains of houses destroyed. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 21日
People look at a burnt car after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 21日
A man uses a water hose. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 21日
People hug after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 21日
A police officer talks on his mobile phone while standing amidst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 21日
Family members and friends of victims wait outside a hospital. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2016年 12月 21日
Police officers walk amongst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 21日
Soldiers cordon off the area. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016年 12月 21日
