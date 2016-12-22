Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market
An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market aftemore
Firefighters and rescue personnel stand near a destroyed house. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An investigator stands amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Juan Carlos Alcala holds a photograph of his son Juan Antonio, who is being searched for after an explosion atmore
An aerial view shows the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A handler and his dog walk amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police officers stand near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Relatives react while standing outside a hospital where victims of the explosion are being treated in Zumpangomore
People walk past a car covered in dust after an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A soldier walks past a cordoned off area near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Henry more
Relatives wait outside a hospital where victims of an explosion are being treated. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman walks amidst the remains of houses destroyed. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People look at a burnt car after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man uses a water hose. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People hug after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A police officer talks on his mobile phone while standing amidst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garridmore
Family members and friends of victims wait outside a hospital. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police officers walk amongst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Soldiers cordon off the area. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
