エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 6日 23:55 JST

Deadly deluge in Japan

A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 21
Local residents look at houses damaged by a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents look at houses damaged by a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Local residents look at houses damaged by a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 21
Firefighters conduct rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Firefighters conduct rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Firefighters conduct rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 21
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. Defense Ministry of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. Defense Ministry of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 21
An area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain is seen in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain is seen in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
An area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain is seen in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 21
A local resident is rescued by members of the Japan Self-Defense Force after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. Defense Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS

A local resident is rescued by members of the Japan Self-Defense Force after heavy rain hit the area in Asakurmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A local resident is rescued by members of the Japan Self-Defense Force after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. Defense Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Close
6 / 21
A car damaged by a swollen river is seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A car damaged by a swollen river is seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A car damaged by a swollen river is seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 21
A firefighter conducts rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A firefighter conducts rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A firefighter conducts rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 21
Evacuees rest at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Evacuees rest at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Evacuees rest at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 21
Local residents walk in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents walk in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Local residents walk in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 21
A local resident is seen at an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident is seen at an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A local resident is seen at an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 21
An evacuee uses a mobile phone at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. The sign reads 'Shelter'. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An evacuee uses a mobile phone at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
An evacuee uses a mobile phone at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. The sign reads 'Shelter'. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 21
A man takes a photo of a road damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man takes a photo of a road damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A man takes a photo of a road damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 21
A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 21
Cars damaged by swollen river are seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Cars damaged by swollen river are seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Imore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Cars damaged by swollen river are seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 21
An evacuee takes a rest in Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center In Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An evacuee takes a rest in Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center In Asakura, Fumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
An evacuee takes a rest in Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center In Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 21
A woman is seen at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman is seen at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefectumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A woman is seen at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 21
A local resident reacts as she cleans her house damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident reacts as she cleans her house damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A local resident reacts as she cleans her house damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 21
A local resident walks at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident walks at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A local resident walks at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 21
Local residents react in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents react in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Local residents react in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 21
A damaged area after heavy rain is pictured in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A damaged area after heavy rain is pictured in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A damaged area after heavy rain is pictured in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 21
もう一度見る
次を見る
Trump visits Poland

Trump visits Poland

次のスライドショー

Trump visits Poland

Trump visits Poland

President Donald Trump makes a brief visit to Warsaw, Poland, billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations with European allies, en route to the G20...

2017年 07月 6日
Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State into a shrinking rectangle beside the Tigris river as they uproot the last militants from the Iraqi city.

2017年 07月 6日
Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, injuring several lawmakers and journalists.

2017年 07月 6日
North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific...

2017年 07月 6日

その他のスライドショー

Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Caught in teargas in Caracas

Caught in teargas in Caracas

People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas.

Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Trump visits Poland

Trump visits Poland

President Donald Trump makes a brief visit to Warsaw, Poland, billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations with European allies, en route to the G20 summit in Germany.

Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State into a shrinking rectangle beside the Tigris river as they uproot the last militants from the Iraqi city.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング