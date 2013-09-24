Deadly mudslides in Mexico
Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican statemore
Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican statemore
Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers inspect the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrermore
Rescue workers inspect the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A rescue worker carries a cat found near the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexicamore
A rescue worker carries a cat found near the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Marines carry food and belongings as they arrive to the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, inmore
Marines carry food and belongings as they arrive to the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers carry a body recovered from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Meximore
Rescue workers carry a body recovered from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Memore
Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers pause while carrying a body recovered from a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mmore
Rescue workers pause while carrying a body recovered from a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Residents watch while a soldier guards the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 20more
Residents watch while a soldier guards the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Soldiers unload disaster relief items from a helicopter on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero stmore
Soldiers unload disaster relief items from a helicopter on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Soldiers unload disaster relief items on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, more
Soldiers unload disaster relief items on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
A boy holds a child in his arms while crossing a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero stamore
A boy holds a child in his arms while crossing a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Children cross a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jmore
Children cross a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Residents cross a makeshift bridge in the village of Omitlan, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22more
Residents cross a makeshift bridge in the village of Omitlan, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
次のスライドショー
Pakistani Christians mourn deaths
A pair of suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the 130-year-old Anglican church in the deadliest attack on Christians in the predominantly Muslim country.
The Merkel years
A look at the years of Angela Merkel at the helm of Germany as chancellor, after her election to a coveted third term in office.
China's water crisis
China blames climate change for wreaking havoc on scarce water resources, but critics say the country's drive to industrialize are just as responsible.
Photos of the week
Our best pictures from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Quest for the Stanley Cup
Highlights from the 2017 NHL playoffs.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.