写真 | 2013年 09月 25日 06:50 JST

Deadly mudslides in Mexico

<p>Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

2013年 9月 25日 Wednesday

Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Rescue workers inspect the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers inspect the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A rescue worker carries a cat found near the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A rescue worker carries a cat found near the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Marines carry food and belongings as they arrive to the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Marines carry food and belongings as they arrive to the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Rescue workers carry a body recovered from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers carry a body recovered from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Rescue workers pause while carrying a body recovered from a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers pause while carrying a body recovered from a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Residents watch while a soldier guards the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

Residents watch while a soldier guards the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>Soldiers unload disaster relief items from a helicopter on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

Soldiers unload disaster relief items from a helicopter on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>Soldiers unload disaster relief items on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

Soldiers unload disaster relief items on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>A boy holds a child in his arms while crossing a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

A boy holds a child in his arms while crossing a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>Children cross a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

Children cross a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>Residents cross a makeshift bridge in the village of Omitlan, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Residents cross a makeshift bridge in the village of Omitlan, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

