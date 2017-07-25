エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 26日 01:55 JST

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 16
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
2 / 16
A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
3 / 16
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 16
Firefighters direct their water hoses into the forest as they fight a wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Firefighters direct their water hoses into the forest as they fight a wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
Firefighters direct their water hoses into the forest as they fight a wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 16
People look at smoke from a wildfire that rises from trees in woods near Seillons, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

People look at smoke from a wildfire that rises from trees in woods near Seillons, in the Var department, Franmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
People look at smoke from a wildfire that rises from trees in woods near Seillons, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
6 / 16
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 16
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 16
A man waters the roof of his house with a garden hose as a smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man waters the roof of his house with a garden hose as a smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carrmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
A man waters the roof of his house with a garden hose as a smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 16
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 16
Smoke fills the sky as flames from a wildfire burn trees near Seillons, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky as flames from a wildfire burn trees near Seillons, in the Var department, France. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Smoke fills the sky as flames from a wildfire burn trees near Seillons, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
11 / 16
A helicopter drops water as flames and smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A helicopter drops water as flames and smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carros, near Nice, Francmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
A helicopter drops water as flames and smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 16
A fireman walks past vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A fireman walks past vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
A fireman walks past vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 16
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 16
Flames from a burning wildfire are seen near homes in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Flames from a burning wildfire are seen near homes in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
Flames from a burning wildfire are seen near homes in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 16
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

次のスライドショー

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

12:46am JST
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the...

2017年 07月 25日
The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.

2017年 07月 25日
The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but...

2017年 07月 25日

その他のスライドショー

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.

From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the frontier.

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.

The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング