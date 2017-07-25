Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Mamore
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTEmore
A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. more
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTEmore
Firefighters direct their water hoses into the forest as they fight a wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. Rmore
People look at smoke from a wildfire that rises from trees in woods near Seillons, in the Var department, Franmore
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTEmore
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERSmore
A man waters the roof of his house with a garden hose as a smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carrmore
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTEmore
Smoke fills the sky as flames from a wildfire burn trees near Seillons, in the Var department, France. REUTERSmore
A helicopter drops water as flames and smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in Carros, near Nice, Francmore
A fireman walks past vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/more
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERSmore
Flames from a burning wildfire are seen near homes in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTEmore
次のスライドショー
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors
Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front
Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the...
The ruins of Mosul
Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but...
その他のスライドショー
Stocking up before Venezuela's strike
Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.
From Russia with love
Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.
Fireflies light up the night in Mexico
Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.
Going hungry in Yemen
Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.
Santa's summer vacation
Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors
Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front
Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the frontier.
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.
The ruins of Mosul
Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.