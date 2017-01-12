Demining Syria
A member of the demining unit works in a minefield on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq, Syrimore
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, carries improvised explosives that were planted by Islammore
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, holds a torn camouflage rags he said had clothed one of more
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, holds a mine detector as he stands near collected improvmore
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, walks inside a crater caused by the detonation of collecmore
Members of the demining unit work on dismantling mines planted by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawmore
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, walks inside a warehouse where improvised explosives thamore
