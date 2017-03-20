Demolition day
The Bonn Center topples during a controlled demolition in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A building crumbles during a controlled demolition conducted to better protect the nearby ancient area of the more
A 150-meter-high chimney, part of a heating factory, collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, more
A cooling tower is seen under mechanical demolition in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China, July 2016. China Dmore
The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 2015more
A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via more
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed imore
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chonmore
People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aprimore
People run away as a building is toppled during a controlled demolition as part of an urban transformation in more
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China, June 2015.more
A cooling tower of a coal-burning power plant topples during a controlled demolition in Guiyang, Guizhou provimore
A view shows Worker's Cultural Palace during demolition by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, Septmore
The Amway Arena implodes with a series of controlled explosions over 10 to 15 seconds starting 7:30 a.m. in Ormore
A view shows the Three Gorges Hotel (L) and the passenger terminal of Chongqing Port (R) collapsing after demomore
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province, Chimore
The former Kunming city hall topples during a controlled demolition in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, Decembmore
次のスライドショー
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their...
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.