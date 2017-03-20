エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 20日 23:11 JST

Demolition day

The Bonn Center topples during a controlled demolition in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The Bonn Center topples during a controlled demolition in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 Sunday
The Bonn Center topples during a controlled demolition in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
1 / 17
A building crumbles during a controlled demolition conducted to better protect the nearby ancient area of the city in Datong, Shanxi province, China, August 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A building crumbles during a controlled demolition conducted to better protect the nearby ancient area of the more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
A building crumbles during a controlled demolition conducted to better protect the nearby ancient area of the city in Datong, Shanxi province, China, August 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 17
A 150-meter-high chimney, part of a heating factory, collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China April 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A 150-meter-high chimney, part of a heating factory, collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, more

Reuters / 2014年 4月 28日 Monday
A 150-meter-high chimney, part of a heating factory, collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China April 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 17
A cooling tower is seen under mechanical demolition in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A cooling tower is seen under mechanical demolition in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China, July 2016. China Dmore

Reuters / 2016年 7月 14日 Thursday
A cooling tower is seen under mechanical demolition in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 17
The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 9月 9日 Wednesday
The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
5 / 17
A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via more

Reuters / 2016年 7月 14日 Thursday
A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 17
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 2014. Building crews set fire to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet on a decaying cliff that has been giving way underneath the structure. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed imore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 14日 Saturday
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 2014. Building crews set fire to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet on a decaying cliff that has been giving way underneath the structure. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Close
7 / 17
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chonmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 Thursday
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
8 / 17
People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aprimore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 20日 Sunday
People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 17
People run away as a building is toppled during a controlled demolition as part of an urban transformation in Ankara, Turkey, February 2014. REUTERS/Serap Doganyigit

People run away as a building is toppled during a controlled demolition as part of an urban transformation in more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 3日 Monday
People run away as a building is toppled during a controlled demolition as part of an urban transformation in Ankara, Turkey, February 2014. REUTERS/Serap Doganyigit
Close
10 / 17
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China, June 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China, June 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 16日 Tuesday
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China, June 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 17
A cooling tower of a coal-burning power plant topples during a controlled demolition in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, July 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A cooling tower of a coal-burning power plant topples during a controlled demolition in Guiyang, Guizhou provimore

Reuters / 2015年 7月 23日 Thursday
A cooling tower of a coal-burning power plant topples during a controlled demolition in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, July 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 17
A view shows Worker's Cultural Palace during demolition by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, September 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows Worker's Cultural Palace during demolition by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, Septmore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 7日 Saturday
A view shows Worker's Cultural Palace during demolition by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, September 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 17
The Amway Arena implodes with a series of controlled explosions over 10 to 15 seconds starting 7:30 a.m. in Orlando, Florida March 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

The Amway Arena implodes with a series of controlled explosions over 10 to 15 seconds starting 7:30 a.m. in Ormore

Reuters / 2012年 3月 26日 Monday
The Amway Arena implodes with a series of controlled explosions over 10 to 15 seconds starting 7:30 a.m. in Orlando, Florida March 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
Close
14 / 17
A view shows the Three Gorges Hotel (L) and the passenger terminal of Chongqing Port (R) collapsing after demolition by explosives in Chongqing, southwest China, August 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

A view shows the Three Gorges Hotel (L) and the passenger terminal of Chongqing Port (R) collapsing after demomore

Reuters / 2012年 8月 31日 Friday
A view shows the Three Gorges Hotel (L) and the passenger terminal of Chongqing Port (R) collapsing after demolition by explosives in Chongqing, southwest China, August 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 17
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province, China, December 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province, Chimore

Reuters / 2012年 12月 25日 Tuesday
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province, China, December 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
16 / 17
The former Kunming city hall topples during a controlled demolition in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

The former Kunming city hall topples during a controlled demolition in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, Decembmore

Reuters / 2011年 12月 25日 Sunday
The former Kunming city hall topples during a controlled demolition in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
17 / 17
もう一度見る
次を見る
North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

次のスライドショー

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

2017年 03月 20日
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their...

2017年 03月 18日
Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic...

2017年 03月 17日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 03月 17日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング