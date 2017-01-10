Detroit Auto Show
People walk by the Audi display. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A 2017 Ford GT is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Interior view of the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz electric concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
GMC Denali trucks are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Lincoln Navigator concept SUV. REUTERS Rebecca Cook
People try out the XIM 17 vehicle interior concept unveiled by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. REUTERS/Brendan Mmore
The Mercedes-Benz EQ electric concept car. REUTERS Rebecca Cook
A 2018 Ford F-150 "King Ranch" pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mercedes Benz vehicles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A model poses by the 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People try out a racing simulator in the Ford presentation area. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Audi Q8 concept SUV. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Model Amanda Rodriguez poses with the all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Challenger. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A 2018 Mercedes AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A 2018 GAC GS7 (rear) and a 2018 GAC GE3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Interior view of the Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the media take pictures of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (rear) and the Honda Ridgeline, winners of the 201more
Volkswagen presents a new concept for an electric minibus "I.D.Buzz" the latest in a series of prototypes for more
Members of the news media crowd around the 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rear quarter detail view of a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche speaks in front of the revealed Mercedes-Benz more
The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (L) and Tiguan are unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
General Motors Corp introduces its GMC 2018 Terraine SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Waymo unveils a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan equipped with a self-driving system developed by the Alphabet Inc unmore
John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, introduces Lightning McQueenmore
Detailers clean a 2017 GMC Sierra Pick-up truck on display before the start of press days. REUTERS/Rebecca Coomore
Alan Batey, GM President, North America and Chevrolet Global Brand Chief, speaks as he introduces the 2018 Chemore
