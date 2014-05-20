Detroit house auction
People enter and exit a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17,more
People enter and exit a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. The city of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank are auctioning off homes throughout the city to try and aid communities with abandoned homes. One home will be auctioned off per day with an opening bid of $1,000. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People look at a missing section of a wall as they tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neimore
People look at a missing section of a wall as they tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People board a bus taking them to tour homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detromore
People board a bus taking them to tour homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People stand on the front steps of a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Micmore
People stand on the front steps of a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014.more
People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Soot surrounds a fire chimney in a home being auctioned during a home tour in the Boston Edison neighborhoomore
Soot surrounds a fire chimney in a home being auctioned during a home tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man steps over a barricade tape, where a section of the stairs was loose, as he and another woman tour a more
A man steps over a barricade tape, where a section of the stairs was loose, as he and another woman tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People stand outside of a house during a home auction tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Mimore
People stand outside of a house during a home auction tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Two women look at a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detromore
Two women look at a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014.more
People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The entrance way of a home being auctioned sits empty during a tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Demore
The entrance way of a home being auctioned sits empty during a tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People exit a home being auctioned off after touring the inside in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroimore
People exit a home being auctioned off after touring the inside in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man prepares to tour a home being auctioned off as he stands in the entrance way in the Boston Edison neimore
A man prepares to tour a home being auctioned off as he stands in the entrance way in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014.more
People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A couple tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 201more
A couple tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People walk through the Boston Edison neighborhood during a home auction tour in Detroit, Michigan May 17, more
People walk through the Boston Edison neighborhood during a home auction tour in Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014.more
People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looks out of a window as he tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edisonmore
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looks out of a window as he tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Mimore
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman holds a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, more
A woman holds a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
