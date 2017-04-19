Dior goes to Tokyo
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 more
Models eat food backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Diormore
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer more
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 201more
A models presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summermore
A model waits for the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show. REUTERS/Toru Hmore
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 201more
A model has her hair done backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show. REUTERmore
Christian Dior Chief Executive Sidney Toledano (R) talks with Japan's Princess Takamado at Dior's new flagshipmore
A model has her hair done backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celemore
