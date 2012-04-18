Discovery to the Smithsonian
Space shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington skylinmore
Space shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA
The space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a fly-by as it arrives at Dulles Inmore
The space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a fly-by as it arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People gather at the base of the Washington Monument to watch as the shuttle Discovery, on the back of a NAmore
People gather at the base of the Washington Monument to watch as the shuttle Discovery, on the back of a NASA 747 transport jet, flies over the National Mall in Washington, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, sits on the Dulles International Airport tarmamore
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, sits on the Dulles International Airport tarmac under blue skies after arrival in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington skyline more
The shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by over the Washington Monumemore
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by over the Washington Monument, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The space shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft as it is towed from the Mate Demate famore
The space shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft as it is towed from the Mate Demate facility at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by past the southwest cmore
The space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by past the southwest corner of the White House, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seemore
Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012 REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA
The shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Amore
The shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seemore
Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA
Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), makes its way past Ronald Reagan Washingmore
Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), makes its way past Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
The shuttle Discovery is being towed for the last time out of the Vehicle Assembly Building to the Mate Demmore
The shuttle Discovery is being towed for the last time out of the Vehicle Assembly Building to the Mate Demate Facility at Kennedy Space Center, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael R Brown
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, taxis after arriving at Dulles International Amore
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, taxis after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Workers watch as the shuttle Discovery is towed from the Mate Demate facility while attached to a modified more
Workers watch as the shuttle Discovery is towed from the Mate Demate facility while attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The shuttle Discovery, attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft, takes off headed for its final home at Themore
The shuttle Discovery, attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft, takes off headed for its final home at The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum from Cape Canaveral, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virmore
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by over the Washington Monumemore
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by over the Washington Monument and the West Wing of the White House, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The shuttle Discovery flies on top of a NASA 747 transport jet near the Washington Monument before landing more
The shuttle Discovery flies on top of a NASA 747 transport jet near the Washington Monument before landing at Dulles International Airport, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virmore
The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
