Disneyland Paris turns 25

Suzan Surrel, Manager Costuming, Props & Visual Merchandise, works on the hat of Minnie Mouse for the Disney Stars on Parade, the new parade to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the park, at the Costuming Workshop in Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, February 22, 2017. Picture taken February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

