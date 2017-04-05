Displaced by drought in Somalia
Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow,more
An internally displaced man from drought hit area wheels his cart as he past a dead donkey near a makeshift semore
An internally displaced woman from a drought hit area stands in front of a shelter at a makeshift settlement imore
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makesmore
An internally displaced girl from a drought hit area carries a platter at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somore
An internally displaced woman from a drought hit area carries firewood for cooking near her shelter at a makesmore
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area carries a jerrycan of water as she walks towards her sheltmore
A nine-month pregnant displaced woman, Amina Ali, 23, stands beside her shelter at a makeshift settlement in Bmore
Somali internally displaced children recite the Koran outside an IDP camp in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Somali internally displaced children queue before getting into a classroom at a school beside an IDP camp in Dmore
Newly internally displaced women from drought-hit area sit with their children as they wait for help in Dollowmore
A Somali internally displaced girl from drought-hit area smiles as she walks toward the school in Dollow. REUTmore
A newly internally displaced woman from drought-hit area sits as she waits for help in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bmore
Internally displaced women from a drought hit area move their makeshift shelter to set it up near a water poinmore
An internally displaced people's shelter is pictured at a makeshift settlement area in Dollow. REUTERS/ Zohra more
