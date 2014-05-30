Displaced in South Sudan
A view of the accessories worn by a Sudanese woman, a refugee who is displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountainmore
A South Sudanese nurse talks to a malnourished internally displaced orphan girl while being fed by her auntie more
A South Sudanese child, displaced by the conflict in Malakal, sleeps on a rug in Lul, Fashoda county in the Upmore
A South Sudanese child, suspected to be suffering from malnutrition, cries while being weighed at a feeding cemore
A Sudanese boy, a refugee who is displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, tries to catch fish in tmore
An internally displaced woman smiles at her child while making a beaded necklace in the mental health section more
A Sudanese youth, a refugee who is displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, stands in front of makmore
A South Sudanese child, who is displaced by fighting in Malakal and suffering from malnutrition, lies down on more
A Sudanese woman, a refugee who is displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, sits inside her makeshmore
South Sudanese women, who are displaced by the fighting in Malakal, and their malnourished children sit on bedmore
A Sudanese woman, a refugee displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan who is suffering from malaria,more
A South Sudanese woman, who is displaced by the fighting in Malakal, gathers grains to eat after the grains wemore
A man wounded by a gunshot in the last fighting in Malakal lies on a bed at a medical facility in Kodok, Fashomore
A man looks at the scale measuring the weight of a South Sudanese child, suspected to be suffering from malnutmore
Sudanese women, who are refugees displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, sit in front of their mamore
A South Sudanese child displaced by the fighting in Malakal, and suffering from malnutrition, cries as he is wmore
Girls displaced by the fighting in Malakal stand in a former school compound where people have sheltered in Komore
