Disputed islands of the South China Sea
An aerial view of China-occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. In the last twomore
Chinese structures are pictured at the disputed Spratlys in South China Sea. Subi symbolizes China's increasinmore
A view of Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. At only 37 hecmore
A Filipino soldier looks out from a boat in Philippine occupied Thitu island, April 21, 2017. For the 37 Filipmore
Filipinos living in Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island, in disputed South China Sea, sing the country'smore
An aerial view of Southwest Cay, also known as Pugad Island, controlled by Vietnam and part of the Spratly Islmore
Chinese vessels are pictured in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People walk towards a parked Philippine Air Force plane in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islmore
An assault weapon is pictured while a Filipino soldier eats a meal in Philippine occupied Thitu Island on Spramore
Filipino soldiers stand at attention near a Philippine flag at Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April more
A view of buildings in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Seamore
Chinese structures are pictured in Subi Reef at disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castmore
An aerial view of uninhabited island in the Spratlys in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/more
