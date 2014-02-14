エディション:
Distilling Kentucky bourbon

<p>Jim Beam employee Earl Hodge unloads bourbon barrels of Jim Beam bourbon off a truck after they have been aged and are now ready to be emptied and bottled at the Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Maker's Mark still operator Bruce Pittman checks fermentation tank with mash at the start of bourbon making process at the Maker's Mark Distillery plant in Loretto, Kentucky, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Maker's Mark employees load empty bourbon barrels that will be sold to distilleries overseas for use in scotch and whiskey production, at the Maker's Mark Distillery plant in Loretto, Kentucky, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Jim Beam employee Terry Hale pulls the barrel bung and empties the aged bourbon for bottling at the Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Maker's Mark bottles are filled with with bourbon on the production line at the Maker's Mark Distillery plant in Loretto, Kentucky. January 23, 2014.REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Black Walnut bourbon barrel bungs used to seal the barrel after being filled with bourbon for aging are seen at the Maker's Mark Distillery plant in Loretto, Kentucky, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Maker's Mark miller Doug Wade checks the soft crushed corn and other grains that are milled for the making of bourbon at the Maker's Mark Distillery plant in Loretto, Kentucky, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>New bottles of Maker's Mark bourbon on the conveyor belt pass by a worker after being hand dipped with their signature red wax, on their way to packaging at the Maker's Mark Distillery plant in Loretto, Kentucky January 23, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Maker's Mark employees hand dip bottles of the bourbon with their signature red wax on the bottling line at the Maker's Mark Distillery plant in Loretto, Kentucky, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Maker's Mark employees hand dip bottles of the bourbon with their signature red wax on the bottling line at the Maker's Mark Distillery plant in Loretto, Kentucky. January 23, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>A glass of Maker's Mark and water at the Maker's Mark Bourbon House &amp; Lounge in Louisville, Kentucky. January 29, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>A view of Jim Beam nine floor rack houses where bourbon is aged till it's ready to be bottled at the Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>A view of the many different types of Kentucky bourbon that are produced in Kentucky are displayed at a Party Mart liquor store in Louisville, Kentucky, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Maker's Mark Bourbon House &amp; Lounge bartender Nicole Christian pours bourbon drinks for a customer in Louisville, Kentucky. January 29, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

