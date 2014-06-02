エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 06月 2日 20:25 JST

Down and dirty English lessons

Volunteer English teacher Igor Fuchs teaches English to Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, in preparation for the influx of soccer fans during the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Volunteer English teacher Igor Fuchs teaches English to Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Amore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Volunteer English teacher Igor Fuchs teaches English to Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, in preparation for the influx of soccer fans during the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 13
Brazilian sex worker Cida Vieira (L), president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, holds up a lipstick while she and fellow prostitute Cida da Silva attend an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. They hope these lessons will help them communicate better with soccer fans coming to Brazil who might use their services. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex worker Cida Vieira (L), president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, holds up a more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Brazilian sex worker Cida Vieira (L), president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, holds up a lipstick while she and fellow prostitute Cida da Silva attend an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. They hope these lessons will help them communicate better with soccer fans coming to Brazil who might use their services. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 13
Teacher Igor Fuchs points to words as he gives an English class to a group of prostitutes in Belo Horizonte, Brazil May 12, 2014. During the classes, they not only learn basic vocabulary like the days of the week, but also sexual words and phrases that they use on the job. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teacher Igor Fuchs points to words as he gives an English class to a group of prostitutes in Belo Horizonte, Bmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Teacher Igor Fuchs points to words as he gives an English class to a group of prostitutes in Belo Horizonte, Brazil May 12, 2014. During the classes, they not only learn basic vocabulary like the days of the week, but also sexual words and phrases that they use on the job. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 13
Brazilian sex workers Cida Vieira (L) and Cida da Silva, both members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, listen as teacher Igor Fuchs touches a dildo during an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex workers Cida Vieira (L) and Cida da Silva, both members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Brazilian sex workers Cida Vieira (L) and Cida da Silva, both members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, listen as teacher Igor Fuchs touches a dildo during an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 13
Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, takes notes during an English class taught by volunteer teacher Igor Fuchs, in preparation for the influx of soccer fans during the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, takes notes dmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, takes notes during an English class taught by volunteer teacher Igor Fuchs, in preparation for the influx of soccer fans during the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 13
Brazilian sex workers (L-R) Cida Vieira, Cida da Silva, and Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, who are members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, attend an English class given by teacher Igor Fuchs in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex workers (L-R) Cida Vieira, Cida da Silva, and Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, who are members of more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Brazilian sex workers (L-R) Cida Vieira, Cida da Silva, and Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, who are members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, attend an English class given by teacher Igor Fuchs in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 13
Teacher Igor Fuchs (standing) uses a sex toy to teach English to prostitutes (L-R) Laura Maria do Espirito Santo and and Cida Vieira, who are members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teacher Igor Fuchs (standing) uses a sex toy to teach English to prostitutes (L-R) Laura Maria do Espirito Sanmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Teacher Igor Fuchs (standing) uses a sex toy to teach English to prostitutes (L-R) Laura Maria do Espirito Santo and and Cida Vieira, who are members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 13
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo (R), holds packets of condoms as she and Cida da Silva, both members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, attend English classes in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo (R), holds packets of condoms as she and Cida da Silva, botmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo (R), holds packets of condoms as she and Cida da Silva, both members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, attend English classes in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 13
A dildo and female condom package sit on a desk during an English class for sex workers in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A dildo and female condom package sit on a desk during an English class for sex workers in Belo Horizonte, Maymore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A dildo and female condom package sit on a desk during an English class for sex workers in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 13
Cida Vieira, president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, looks for clients along a street in Belo Horizonte, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Cida Vieira, president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, looks for clients along a street in more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Cida Vieira, president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, looks for clients along a street in Belo Horizonte, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 13
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, shops for lingerie after an English class in Belo Horizonte May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, shops for lingerie after an English class in Belo Horizonte May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 13
Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, arranges a basket of condoms while awaiting clients in a hotel in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, arranges a bamore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, arranges a basket of condoms while awaiting clients in a hotel in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 13
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, waits for clients inside the room she rents at a hotel, after finishing an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, waits for clients inside the room she rents at a hotel, after finishing an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 13
もう一度見る
次を見る
Most powerful women

Most powerful women

次のスライドショー

Most powerful women

Most powerful women

The most powerful women in the world right now.

2014年 05月 31日
Super spellers

Super spellers

The Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in a tie for the first time in 52 years.

2014年 05月 31日
Before and after: Europe's floods

Before and after: Europe's floods

Photos of the devastation and recovery from Europe's worst flood in a decade.

2014年 05月 31日
The SpaceX spaceship

The SpaceX spaceship

SpaceX unveils an upgraded vehicle which can now ferry passengers to the International Space Station.

2014年 05月 31日

その他のスライドショー

Elections in South Korea

Elections in South Korea

A growing desire that politicians put "Korea first" - could drive a near-record number of people to the polls to find a successor for former president Park Geun-hye, ousted in March over corruption charges.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング