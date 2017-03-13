Dressed for Purim
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holidaymore
An ultra orthodox Jewish man dressed in the likeness of President Trump takes part in the reading from the Boomore
A family dressed in costumes takes part in the annual parade, marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon,more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume walks past a drunk man lying on the floor during an annual pmore
A woman dressed in costume takes part in the annual parade, marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Imore
An Israeli couple wearing costumes takes part in a party for Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTmore
People dressed in costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jewmore
A boy dressed up in Purim costume looks on as ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esmore
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man stands next to his daugher and son dressed in costumes during the Jewish holiday more
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costume walk during the Jewish holiday of Purim, as recounted in thmore
A boy dressed in costume stands next an entrance to a house during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purimore
An Israeli soldier secures a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTmore
Children dress in costumes walk next to an Orthodox Jewish man during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, more
A dog dressed in a costume is seen in a street during festivities for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv,more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony permore
Children wearing costumes watch a preformer on stilts during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at tmore
People dressed in costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of more
Israeli youth wearing costumes take part in a party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Rmore
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in costume stands outside a synagogue, during the reading from the Book omore
Israeli soldiers dance together with people dressed in costumes during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of more
Children wearing costumes take part in a show during events marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik more
A girl dressed in costume walks next to an Orthodox Jewish man during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish homore
