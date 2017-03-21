Drones in the sky
An Airspace Systems Interceptor autonomous aerial drone releases a kevlar net to capture a simulated hostile dmore
A golden eagle grabs a drone during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base, soutmore
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russimore
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of the previous week's explosions at Binhai new dimore
Jan Stumpf (L) of Ascending Technologies and Anil Nanduri of Intel control an Intel AscTec Firefly drone durinmore
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar districtmore
An Autel Robotics X-Star drone with a FLIR Duo module is shown during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.,more
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) attempts a dunk with the ball dropped by a drone in the slam dunk contmore
French Junior minister for Higher Education and Research Genevieve Fioraso (L), French President Francois Hollmore
A drone, flown by Michael Perry, Director of Strategic Partnerships of DJI, is seen in front of the moon in Shmore
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor bmore
Film crew trying to catch a drone during the racing on the America's Cup 2016 July 23, 2017. Reuters / Henry Bmore
A drone with an attached camera films a Lebanese Christian man, portraying Jesus Christ, as he takes part in amore
An aerial performance, featuring 100 illuminated drones, flies above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera Housemore
A drone is pictured flying over a mock car crash scene as Belgian police officers showcase the use of drones dmore
A drone flies near Tevje Lie Andersen of Norway during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Champiomore
A DJI's Phantom 3 drone flies during a demonstration at their first flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong provmore
A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal formore
A police surveillance drone flies over a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, Francemore
A drone flies past the "Dinner in the Sky" platform hanging in front of the Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Bmore
Indigenous men from several tribes look at a drone during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmmore
A Russian soldier launches a drone during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhomore
A man reaches out to catch a drone used to monitor rhinos in Africa to protect them from poaching during the Cmore
Drones film Imran Khan (3rd L), chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, as he addresses tomore
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during themore
A drone surveys a blaze sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia, February 2more
次のスライドショー
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of...
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in...
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.