Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Donkeys walk in front of a boat on a beach of Lake Turkana near Loiyangalani, Kenya. The government is running a "destocking" program, which pays herders for animals they would struggle to sell. It pays 2,000 Kenya shillings ($20) for a goat or a sheep, and 15,000 Ksh for a cow. That's half of the price of a healthy animal. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

