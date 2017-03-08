Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her malnourished child fitted with a nasogastric tube inside a wardmore
An internally displaced Somali child sits in front of their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishmore
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaalmore
An internally displaced Somali woman receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the more
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaalmore
A general view shows a section of the Al-cadaala camp of the internally displaced people following the famine more
An internally displaced malnourished child receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients amore
An internally displaced Somali woman uses an asthmatic inhaler outside their family makeshift shelter at theirmore
An internally displaced Somali child is screened for malnutrition before receiving treatment inside a ward dedmore
A general view shows internally displaced Somalis receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea pamore
Internally displaced Somali children sit inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUmore
Internally displaced Somali people arrange their jerrycans to collect water from a tap at the Al-cadaala camp more
An internally displaced Somali man carries his son into a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients in Banadir hosmore
Internally displaced Somali children are seen outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp more
An internally displaced Somali woman receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the more
An internally displaced Somali woman sits with her children inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala cammore
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her child receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoeamore
An internally displaced Somali woman prepares traditional pancakes outside their family makeshift shelter at tmore
