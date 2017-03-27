Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A dust storm sweeps through makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omamore
Paramedics assist an internally displaced Somali child from an ambulance as he arrives at the Banadir hospitalmore
An internally displaced Somali woman assists her son as he vomits inside a ward dedicated for diarrhea patientmore
An internally displaced Somali woman who fled from drought stricken regions receives treatment inside a hospitmore
Internally displaced Somali people are seen outside their shelter after fleeing from drought stricken regions more
Internally displaced Somali families rest as they flee from drought stricken regions in Lower Shabelle region more
Internally displaced Somali women gather to collect water from a plastic pan after fleeing from drought strickmore
An internally displaced Somali man gestures after fleeing from drought stricken regions at makeshift camps in more
Internally displaced Somali people carry a man with a broken leg as they flee from drought stricken regions inmore
An internally displaced Somali child who fled from drought stricken regions receives treatment inside a hospitmore
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her malnourished child fitted with a nasogastric tube inside a wardmore
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaalmore
A general view shows a section of the Al-cadaala camp of the internally displaced people following the famine more
An internally displaced malnourished child receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhea patients atmore
An internally displaced Somali woman uses an asthmatic inhaler outside their family makeshift shelter at theirmore
A general view shows internally displaced Somalis receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhea patmore
Internally displaced Somali children sit inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUmore
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her child receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarroea more
An internally displaced Somali woman prepares traditional pancakes outside their family makeshift shelter at tmore
