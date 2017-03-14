Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Despite polling around 13.4 percent, enough for the PVV to emerge as the second-biggest party after the election, Wilders has the wrong mentality to enter government, said Frits Bolkestein, who led the liberals when Wilders worked there on policy. He "isn't prepared to make the changes needed to govern, because of his mental make-up", Bolkestein said. "If we wanted to cut him down to size, the thing would be to give him responsibility. If he ran a large ministry, he'd probably fail." His own brother, Paul, has taken to Twitter and given interviews distancing himself from his policies. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

Close